Houston Dynamo FC Announce First Team Staff Additions

Published on January 16, 2026

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today the addition of five new members to the first team staff ahead of the 2026 season, including former MLS goalkeeper Preston Burpo as goalkeeper coach, two video analysts, a head athletic trainer and a sports dietician. Additionally, the Club has hired former Canadian international player Mark Watson as its new Director of Identification.

Burpo brings 14 years of goalkeeper coaching experience, most recently with Austin FC (2021-24), where he contributed to the club's first ever Playoff appearance and only appearance in a Conference Final. The veteran goalkeeper kicked off his coaching career in 2012 with CF Montréal, before spending the 2013-14 seasons with D.C. United, where he worked under current Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen, and five seasons (2016-20) with Red Bull New York. He played a significant role in developing notable MLS All-Star Goalkeepers, including Bill Hamid, Luis Robles and Brad Stuver. Burpo's playing career spanned 15 years and included stints with Seattle Sounders FC, Chivas USA, Colorado Rapids and New England Revolution.

Watson joins the Dynamo technical staff as Director of Identification, with 21 seasons of coaching and management experience under his belt, including 13 years in MLS with the San Jose Earthquakes, Orlando City SC and Minnesota United FC. He joined the San Jose Earthquakes as an assistant coach in 2010 and was named the club's head coach in 2013. Watson was then hired as assistant coach by expansion side Orlando City SC in 2014, ahead of their first season in MLS. He later joined another MLS expansion side, serving as an assistant coach at Minnesota United FC during their inaugural 2017 season, before being named Technical Director in 2019, a position he held for four seasons. Watson comes to Houston from Canadian Premier League side HFX Wanderers FC, where he spent the 2025 season as the club's senior football strategy advisor, supporting the team in evaluating and optimizing the strategic direction of the club's football operations.

Watson also enjoyed an extended and decorated club and international playing career, spanning 17 years and including stops at Columbus Crew, New England Revolution, Seattle Sounders FC, D.C. United and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The defender made 78 appearances with the Canadian national team, being named the country's 1997 Player of the Year, winning the 2000 Concacaf Gold Cup and being inducted into the Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame in 2008.

Louan Schlicht and Reece Edwards assume the two video analyst roles, with Schlicht joining the staff as Head Video Analyst from CF Montréal (2022-25) and Edwards as Video Analyst from Austin FC (2023-24) and Nashville SC (2023).

The Dynamo sports medicine department adds a new head athletic trainer in Meghan McKay, who joins the team with more than 19 years of experience working with professional and collegiate athletes and coaches. Prior to joining the Club, McKay was head of medical/athletic trainer for Houston SaberCats Rugby (2017-25), head athletic trainer for Wales Men's National Lacrosse Team (2010-25), an adjunct faculty for Lebanon Valley College (2022-24), athletic trainer for Athletic Orthopedics & Knee Center (2013-14), assistant athletic trainer for Rice University (2012-13), Salisbury University (2008-12) and Texas State University (2006-08).

Guilherme Cardoso joins the Dynamo as the team's sports dietician after five years as a nutritionist for GD Estoril Praia in Portugal (2020-2025), four years with Alfra Clinic and Clinica Origem (2021-25), four months with Clube de Carnaxide Cultura e Desporto (2020) and a year with Clube de Futebol Os Belenenses (2019-20).







