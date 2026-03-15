Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Agustin Resch and Midfielder Gilberto Rivera to Short-Term Loans
Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have signed Houston Dynamo 2 defender Agustin Resch and midfielder Gilberto Rivera to short-term loans for tonight's home match versus the Portland Timbers.
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