Inter Miami CF Secures Draw, Clean Sheet in Charlotte

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (2W, 1L, 1D, 7 points) secured a point tonight in MLS regular season action on the road in a goalless draw against Charlotte FC.

Notably, seven Inter Miami Academy products featured tonight at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with five being part of the starting XI and two making their MLS debuts. Additionally, goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo delivered a standout performance as he recorded his first start of the season, making five saves enroute to keeping a clean sheet.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Ríos Novo in goal; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Luján, Noah Allen, and Sergio Reguilón formed the back four; Mateo Silvetti, David Ruiz, David Ayala, and Santiago Morales started in midfield; Daniel Pinter and captain Luis Suárez led the team in attack.

Match Action

Five Academy products featured in our starting XI tonight: Allen, Fray, Morales, Ruiz, and Pinter. The start marked a milestone for Morales and Pinter, as it was their first start for our First Team. Additionally, the start marked the official Inter Miami debuts for offseason signings Reguilón and Ayala.

Inter Miami came close to the opener in the 20th minute with an attempt from Ruiz from inside the box that was just wide to the left. Fray followed with a header from close range in the 34th minute that forced a save from Charlotte's goalkeeper.

Reguilón produced Inter Miami's best chance in the second half in the 52nd minute, with a hit from long range on a corner routine that was just wide of the right post.

Inter Miami made a double substitution in the 68th minute, with Cesar Abadia-Reda and Alexander Shaw coming on for Ruiz and Reguilón. By entering the pitch, both Abadia-Red and Shaw made their official MLS debuts.

Despite Inter Miami's efforts in search of the winner, the 0-0 scoreline held through the final whistle.

Post-Match Reaction

"I've known those guys from the start. That's something very positive for the club, the Academy, and the players. We had seven Academy players on the field; they competed and played well away from home. It's an amazing feeling for Inter Miami," said assistant coach Javier Morales.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will host the second leg of its 2026 Concacaf Round of 16 series against Nashville SC this Wednesday, March 18 at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale (1350 NW 55th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309). Get your tickets HERE!

Stats:

Possession:

CLT - 48.6%

MIA - 51.4%

Shots:

CLT - 10

MIA - 9

Saves:

CLT - 3

MIA - 5

Corners:

CLT - 3

MIA - 5

Fouls:

CLT - 12

MIA - 17







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

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