Timbers Battle Houston Dynamo FC in 3-2 Defeat on the Road

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







HOUSTON - The Portland Timbers (1-3-0, 3pts) battled Houston Dynamo FC (2-1-0, 6pts) in a 3-2 defeat at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Portland took the lead in first-half stoppage time courtesy of Gage Guerra's first of the season. The hosts however would find an equalizer in the 62nd minute and would then take the lead 15 minutes later. Kristoffer Velde opened his 2026 account for the Timbers, equalizing the match just three minutes into Houston's lead, but the Dynamo ultimately found the game winner in the 15th minute of stoppage time. Portland returns home for a Sunday matinee against the LA Galaxy at Providence Park on March 22, with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. (Pacific).

Notables on the Night

Gage Guerra and Kristoffer Velde both scored their first goals of the campaign and the club's first goals on the road in tonight's match in Houston. Guerra's goal is his second goal contribution this year, following an assist in the season opener on Feb. 21. Finn Surman recorded his first-ever goal contribution for the club, registering an assist in Velde's second-half goal. David Da Costa made his season debut, starting in tonight's match while Ariel Lassiter earned his first start of the campaign (fourth appearance).

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Gage Guerra, 45+3rd minute: Gage Guerra buried the rebound from the penalty kick save with a low right-footed shot from just outside the six-yard box, hitting the inner post before crossing the line.

HOU - Guilherme Santos (Mateusz Bogusz, Jack McGlynn), 62nd minute: Guilherme Santos finished a Mateusz Bogusz cross with a downward header into the far post from just outside the top of the six-yard box.

HOU - Felipe Andrade (Guilherme Santos), 77th minute: Felipe Andrade fired a low right-footed shot from outside the top of the box that nestled into the lower left of goal.

POR - Kristoffer Velde (Finn Surman), 80th minute: After controlling a rebound in the box, Finn Surman laid the ball off to Kristoffer Velde who fired a right-footed shot from the top of the box through traffic into the keeper's lower left.

HOU - Mateusz Bogusz (Jack McGlynn), 90+15th minute: Mateusz Bogusz received a long pass on a counterattack and drove up the left before cutting inside and firing a right-footed shot from inside the box into the lower far post.

Notes

The Timbers are 1-3-0 (3pts) after four matches in the 2026 MLS Season. Gage Guerra scored his first goal of the season. It marked Guerra's second goal contribution this year in three starts (four appearances). Kristoffer Velde scored his first goal of the campaign with his 80th minute strike. Finn Surman earned his first goal contribution for the Green and Gold with his assist on Velde's goal. It marked Portland's first goals on the road this year. Notably, the Timbers registered goals in Houston for the first time since the 2021 season. David Da Costa made his first appearance of the campaign, starting and playing 63 minutes in Houston after returning from surgery. Ariel Lassiter made his first start of the season, playing 71 minutes.

Next Game

The Timbers return home to host the Los Angeles Galaxy at Providence Park on Sunday, March 22. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a broadcast on Apple TV in English and Spanish and local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (1-3-0, 3pts) vs. Houston Dynamo FC (2-1-0, 6pts)

March 14, 2026 - Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Goals by Half

1 2 F

Portland Timbers

1 1 2

Houston Dynamo FC

0 3 3

Scoring Summary:

POR: Guerra, 45+3

HOU: Santos (Bogusz, McGlynn), 62

HOU: Andrade (Santos), 77

POR: Velde (Surman), 80

HOU: Bogusz (McGlynn), 90+15

Misconduct Summary:

POR: K. Miller (caution), 24

HOU: Ponce (caution), 45+1

POR: Lassiter (caution), 45+5

POR: Fory (caution), 58

POR: Mora (caution) 85

HOU: Markanich (ejection), 90+4

HOU: Santos (caution), 90+13

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye, D Surman, D K. Miller, D Fory, M Chara Š, M Da Costa (Ortiz, 63), M Aravenan (Smith), F Lassiter (Mora, 71), F Velde, F Guerra (Kelsy, 90+10)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D E. Miller, D Jura

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (six players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (three players tied, 2); FOULS: 9 (Fory, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

HOU: GK Bond, D Holmes (Markanich, 81), D Halter (Resch, 70), D Sviatchenko Š (Lingr, 69), D Andrade, M Ennali (Aliyu, 90+8), M Samassekou, M McGlynn, F Santos, F Bogusz, F Ponce (Herrera, 46)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Maurer, D Nergi, M Rivera, M Arana

TOTAL SHOTS: 20 (Santos, 6) SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Santos, 2); FOULS: 12 (Samassekou and Sviatchenko, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 10; SAVES: 7

Referee: Rubiel Vasquez

Assistant Referees: Eric Weisbrod, Ben Rigel

Fourth Official: Timothy Ford

Attendance: TBA

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

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Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

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