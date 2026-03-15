New York City FC Tops Colorado Rapids, 3-1

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC continued their impressive start to the 2026 season with a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids at Yankee Stadium. Nicolás Fernández's brilliant brace - his third and fourth goals of the season - plus a late Talles Magno strike, clinched a third successive victory from their hosts' opening four games. Darren Yapi had halved the deficit on the stroke of halftime, but Pascal Jansen's side produced another spirited display to continue their excellent unbeaten run.

With a win in tonight's match, New York City FC has matched its best start in Club history through the first four matches, posting a 3-0-1 (W-L-D) record.

In 2018, the Club recorded a 3-0-1 record through its first four matches.

Midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau is the second player in Club history to score four goals over the team's first four matches.

Former Forward Valentín Castellanos accomplished this in the 2021 MLS Regular Season.

At the conclusion of tonight's match (Matchday 4) New York City FC is one out of six teams in the league who have yet to lose a match.

In the Eastern Conference only Nashville SC are the other team to have remained undefeated.

In the Western Conference, LAFC, San Jose Earthquakes, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and San Diego FC are currently undefeated.

San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps FC have yet to play their Matchday 4 fixtures, with both teams scheduled to play tomorrow, March 15, 2026.

LAFC and San Diego FC play later tonight.

With tonight's win, New York City has won three matches in a row, dating back to a 2-1 victory against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on March 1, 2026.

The last time New York City FC went on a three-match winning streak began with a 3-1 win against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on September 13, 2025. The team then secured a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew at Yankee Stadium before earning a 2-0 clean sheet against Charlotte FC at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2025.

New York City has scored eight goals in its two matches, winning 3-1 tonight and 5-0 against Orlando in the Club's home opener.

The last time New York City FC scored eight goals across two matches came in a 5-1 win in the Hudson River Derby at Sports Illustrated Stadium on September 28, 2024, followed by a 3-2 victory against FC Cincinnati at Sports Illustrated Stadium on October 2, 2024.

The Club currently holds an all-time record of 4-1-3 against the Colorado Rapids, scoring 16 goals and conceding seven.

The most recent meeting came on May 5, 2024, when the Rapids claimed their first victory in the series with a 2-0 result at Citi Field.

Before tonight's match, New York City's last win against the Rapids was a 2-1 victory at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on July 20, 2019.

In that match, Midfielder Maxi Moralez recorded an assist.

New York City holds a 3-1-1 home regular season record against the Rapids, scoring 13 goals and conceding five.

At Yankee Stadium, the Club holds a 3-0-1 regular season record against the Rapids, scoring 13 goals and conceding three.

Including two goals this evening, Fernández Mercau has scored a total of four times over the Club's last four matches in league play.

Today marks Fernández Mercau's first-ever brace for the Club in the MLS Regular Season. He scored a brace in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs in Game 3 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series against Charlotte FC.

Fernández Mercau is the second player in Club history to score four goals over the team's first four matches.

Former Forward Valentín Castellanos accomplished this in the 2021 MLS Regular Season.

Forward Alonso Martínez was the last New York City player to score at least four goals over a four-match span, doing so in the 2025 MLS Regular Season.

For his four total goals on the season thus far aside from today's brace, he scored in the Season Opener against LA Galaxy in a 1-1 draw and the Home Opener against Orlando City SC.

Fernández Mercau has a [13-5-2] when he makes an appearance for the Club and a [7-1-1] when he records a goal contribution, including playoffs.

With his goal in the 45th minute scored off a direct free kick, Fernández Mercau became the fourteenth player in Club history to score from a direct free kick.

Heading into today's match, Midfielder Hannes Wolf was the last player to score from a free kick for the Club, doing so in a 2-1 win at Subaru Park on May 15, 2024.

He has already surpassed his entire 2025 MLS Regular Season scoring total of three goals.

Forward Talles Magno scored his first goal of this season.

This is his first goal for the Club since the 2024 MLS Regular Season where he scored in a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 17, 2024.

This is his second goal contribution of the season, having recorded an assist against the Philadelphia Union in the Club's second match of this season's campaign.

Maxi Moralez has recorded three assists and one goal in the Club's last four games.

He is the oldest player in Club history to record an assist at 39 years and 15 days old, surpassing his own record of recording an assist at 38 years and eight days old.

NEW YORK CITY FC HEAD COACH PASCAL JANSEN

On Forward Talles Magno's goal and insight into the conversation had with him...

"It's a great moment for [Forward] Talles [Magno]. He has to be patient because we're making him more robust and capable of playing 90 minutes again. It's been a while for him, so the training load and training program have been designed to help him make progress. Unfortunately, he had a minor setback during preseason with a calf injury, so he was out for two weeks. For him to score this important goal in a match like today is huge for him, and also for the team. Instruction-wise, he came on because we needed somebody we could set up with more than we did in the first part of the second half. He has the quality to play with his back to goal and help us get away from pressure, because Colorado [Rapids] were pressing hard and high. Once you go through that pressure or go over it, you need somebody who can hold the ball so you can come and support and play from that moment onward. He did that with great intent, helped the team in those moments, and even more with the moment when we broke through their press and scored the third goal. I'm very pleased for him."

On the tactical changes made to get the win today...

"Credit to Colorado [Rapids] as well. Like I mentioned at the beginning of the press conference, they're a very tough team and that's something we anticipated. The first half was, I would say, partially the foundation of the win today. But we made it a little more difficult for ourselves by conceding just before halftime, because then you know you're going to have a tougher second half than it should be. But like I explained earlier, having [Forward] Talles [Magno] come on with his quality, and also having the creative minds still on the pitch with [Midfielder] Nico [Nicolás Fernández Mercau] and [Midfielder] Maxi [Moralez], made a difference. If you see the run-up to the goal, how we played and how Maxi [Moralez] set it up for Talles [Magno], that shows the quality we have within our team. We always try to be very dominant in our way of playing, but sometimes you have to adapt, and we adapted quite well today to score that third goal and secure the win."

NEW YORK CITY FC MIDFIELDER MAXI MORALEZ

Sobre el inicio de temporada con 10 puntos en la conferencia...

"Obviamente contento porque es el inicio. Creo que también fuimos meritorios de los puntos que logramos. En todos los partidos que jugamos, sacando un poco lo de [LA] Galaxy y una parte de Philly [Philadelphia Union], creo que hicimos méritos suficientes para conseguir los tres puntos. Estamos felices por este arranque, pero esto es largo. Sabemos que hay que llegar al playoff lo más arriba posible, que es lo más importante. Este inicio fue bárbaro, pero hay que ir partido tras partido."

On the team's 10-point start in the Eastern Conference...

"Obviously we're happy because it's the beginning of the season. I think we deserved the points we've earned. In almost all the matches we played-maybe taking away parts of the [LA] Galaxy game and a bit of the Philly [Philadelphia Union] game-we did enough to deserve the three points. We're happy with this start, but the season is long. We know we have to reach the playoffs as high as possible in the standings, which is the most important thing. The start has been great, but we have to go game by game."

Sobre la victoria y los tres puntos en casa...

"Nada, feliz porque fueron tres puntos duros de conseguir contra un rival difícil. La verdad que no fue fácil, pero creo que hicimos un buen trabajo. Obviamente feliz por los tres puntos, por seguir ganando en casa que es importante. Ahora a descansar un par de días y meternos para el próximo partido."

On the win and securing three points at home...

"I'm happy because they were three tough points to get against a difficult opponent [Colorado Rapids]. It wasn't easy, but I think we did a good job. Obviously, we're happy for the three points and to keep winning at home, which is important. Now we'll rest for a couple of days and then start focusing on the next match."

NEW YORK CITY FC MIDFIELDER NICO FERNÁNDEZ MERCAU

Sobre marcar dos goles en casa frente a la afición...

"Muy contento, muy feliz. Poder hacer dos goles acá en casa, con nuestra gente y con la familia afuera, es muy lindo. También es importante poder ayudar al equipo."

On scoring two goals at home in front of the fans...

"I'm very happy. Scoring two goals here at home with our fans and with family watching is very special. It's great to help the team."

Sobre el mensaje para la afición...

"Que vengan a apoyarnos como lo hicieron hoy. Nosotros nos sentimos muy cómodos cuando están junto a nosotros. Tratamos de darles seguridad dentro del campo, así que ojalá nos sigan apoyando y dándonos confianza fuera de la cancha."

On his message to the fans...

"We hope they come support us like they did today. We feel very comfortable when they are with us. We try to give them confidence on the field, so hopefully they continue supporting us and believing in us."

NEW YORK CITY FC FORWARD TALLES MAGNO

On the team's performance and securing the win...

"I'm so happy. I think the team is very strong. We worked hard all week, every day, for moments like this. Today was a hard game, but I think we have a great team for winning big games. Now we need to enjoy it a little bit because we have a few days before the next match."

On how it felt to score and return to the field...

"I feel good. I missed this moment here. Now I'm back, and this is a big moment for me. I'm very happy today, not only because of my goal but because the team had a big win. Now we need to focus on the next game, but in this moment, I want to enjoy it a little because it's a great moment."

Full Match Highlights - Click Here

GOAL - 22' - Nicolás Fernández Mercau [7] - Click Here

GOAL - 45'- Nicolás Fernández Mercau [7] - Click Here

GOAL - 86 '- Talles Magno [11] - Click Here

22' - NYC - Nicolás Fernández Mercau [7]

Scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box with an xG of 28% to the lower left zone.

45'- NYC - Nicolás Fernández Mercau [7]

Scored from a free kick with a left footed shot from the right wing with an xG of 4% to the middle right zone.

45+4'- COL - Darren Yapi [77]

Scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box with an xG of 20% to the lower left central zone. Assisted by Rafael Navarro [9].

86' - NYC - Talles Magno [11]

Scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box with an xG of 42% to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maxi Moralez.[1

22' - NYC - Nicolás Fernández Mercau [7]

Scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box with an xG of 28% to the lower left zone.

45'- NYC - Nicolás Fernández Mercau [7]

Scored from a free kick with a left footed shot from the right wing with an xG of 4% to the middle right zone.

45+4'- COL - Darren Yapi [77]

Scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box with an xG of 20% to the lower left central zone. Assisted by Rafael Navarro [9].

86' - NYC - Talles Magno [11]

Scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box with an xG of 42% to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maxi Moralez.[10].

Team  First Half  Second Half  Full Time 

New York City FC 2 1 3

Colorado Rapids 1 0 1

Team  New York City FC

(3-0-1) Colorado Rapids

(2-2-0)

Possession  % 41.9% 58.1%

Shots  12 9

Shots on Goal  8 2

Pass Accuracy %  81.4% 89.5%

Fouls  14 25

Corner Kicks  4 4

Saves  1 5

Full Match Statistics - Click Here

New York City FC (4-3-3) Colorado Rapids (4-3-2)

Head Coach: Pascal Jansen

[49] Matt Freese

[24] Tayvon Gray

[13] Thiago Martins

[5] Kai Trewin

[22] Kevin O'Toole

[21] Aiden O'Neill

[10] Maxi Moralez

[55] Keaton Parks (63' - [11] Talles Magno)

[26] Agustín Ojeda (76' - [34] Raul Gustavo)

[7] Nicolás Fernández Mercau (90' - [32] Jonny Shore)

[17] Hannes Wolf

Head Coach: Oscar Pareja

[41] Nicolas Defreitas-Hansen

[2] Keegan Rosenberry (82' - [26] Mamadou Billo Diop)

[6] Rob Holding

[22] Lucas Herrington

[99] Jackson Travis (82' - [29] Miguel Navarro)

[8] Hamzat Ojediran (69' - [12] Josh Atencio)

[10] Paxton Aaronson

[13] Wayne Frederick (55' - [21] Ted Ku-DiPietro)

[77] Darren Yapi

[9] Rafael Navarro

[11] Alexis Manyoma (55' - [7] Dante Sealy)

Subs Unused 

[30] Tomás Romero

[38] Drew Baiera

[19] Strahinja Tanasijević

[2] Nico Cavallo

[29] Máximo Carrizo

[99] Seymour Reid

Subs Unused 

[16] Alex Harris

[24] Noah Cobb

[31] Adam Beaudry

[45] Jabari DeCoteau

NYC

Yellow Cards (0)

31' - Nicolás Fernández Mercau [7] - Bad Foul

39' - Aiden O'Neill [21] - Bad Foul

Red Cards (0)

NONE COL

Yellow Cards (1) 

8' - Hamzat Ojediran [8] - Bad Foul

42' - Darren Yapi [77] - Bad Foul

Red Cards (1) 

NONE

Referee: Brandon Stevis

Assistant Referee 1: Logan Brown

Assistant Referee 2: Jeremy Kieso

4th Official: Sergil Boiko

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Jeff Muschik

Starting the day top of the Eastern Conference with seven points from nine in their opening matches, New York were enjoying their second-best ever start to an MLS campaign.

Jansen's men welcomed Colorado to the Bronx, looking to claim a second straight home win, after last weekend's demolition of Orlando City SC, and hoping to regain top spot after Nashville's last-gasp victory earlier in the evening.

Saturday night's clash marked the first meeting against the Rapids since 2024, and the eighth overall, with New York unbeaten in all bar one of the previous encounters versus the Western Conference side.

It promised to be an intriguing contest, with Colorado - rejuvenated under the stewardship of new manager Matt Wells - also in fine form, and victorious in the last two of their first three fixtures of the year.

Jansen named an unchanged New York side to the one that defeated Orlando 5-0 last time out, as Kai Trewin retained his place in central defense. The Dutch Head Coach had praised his side's aggression against the Florida outfit, and (after a brief delay to kick-off due to a technical issue with the officials' equipment), the Boys in Blue started on the front foot again against the Rapids, employing a high-pressure intensity from the off.

It would be the away side who crafted the game's first chance of note though - Keegan Rosenberry driving a dangerous cross across the six-yard box, which was swept away for a corner.

New York, sporting the iconic All Nations Kit, carved their first effort through a set-piece, as Fernández struck a curling free-kick goalward, which was fairly comfortable for goalkeeper Nico Hansen.

With both sides closing each other down well, neither was able to gain a real foothold in the first half, generating little in terms of sustained possession or goalmouth action.

However, it was the high-press that served to break the deadlock right on 21 minutes. As Colorado looked to play the ball out from the back, Maxi Moralez chased down Rob Holding, who could only clear as far as Trewin, midway through the Rapids half.

Trewin lofted his interception into the final third, with the ball falling kindly for Fernandez in the box. The Argentine struck a powerful drive goalward, which Hansen was equal to, but made no mistake at the second attempt, taking a touch to compose himself before expertly drilling home his third of the campaign.

Chances continued to come at a premium - Agustín Ojeda seeing a shot blocked, while Kevin O'Toole was on hand to thwart a dangerous Rapids breakaway - until the game sparked into action on the brink of halftime.

Fernández doubled New York's advantage, courtesy of another set-piece, after Moralez was upended on the left flank. Spotting the smallest of gaps, Fernández stepped up to whip in a wicked delivery, which evaded everyone to sneak into the nearpost.

Thiago Martins almost made it 3-0 before the break, arriving at the backpost to meet a floated cross - but the defender could not quite connect to sweep home.

There was still time for another goal before the break, as Colorado pulled one back four minutes into stoppage time. Rafael Navarro drove forward, and found Yapi with a perfectly weighted pass, and the striker turned inside and out before firing across Matt Freese and into the back of the net to halve the deficit.

Chasing a leveller, the visitors sought to pick up where they left off after the restart, but struggled to create any real openings. Paxten Aaronson perhaps could have done better with a clipped first-time effort, which trickled wide on 56' - and heeding the warning, the home side rallied to reclaim their two-goal cushion.

Jansen also opted for his first change of the evening, introducing Talles Magno in place of last weekend's two-goal hero Keaton Parks.

Hannes Wolf, played through by Moralez, forced Hansen into a smart stop, before trying his luck again from distance - to the same result.

At the other end, Yapi went in search of what would have been an impressive equalizer (and his second of the evening), with a rasping effort from range that cleared the crossbar.

With seven minutes of normal time remaining, Raul Gustavo, brought on in place of Ojeda, then produced a crucial block to deny Aaronson a Colorado comeback, and in response, New York killed the contest.

The Australian connection saw Aiden O'Neill and Trewin combine in midfield - the former winning the ball back in the center to find his fellow countryman, who then released Moralez. The midfield magician played in Talles Magno with a superb through-ball, and the Brazilian sealed the victory with a low finish into the bottom corner - his first goal since returning to the club from his loan spell.

Three goals earned three points, and with 10 points from their opening 12, New York's superb start to 2026 rolls on. Jansen's men retain their place atop the Eastern Conference on goal difference.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.