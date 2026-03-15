Atlanta United Defeats Philadelphia Union 3-1

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United react after a goal against the Philadelphia Union

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United react after a goal against the Philadelphia Union(Atlanta United FC)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United defeated Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Emmanuel Latte Lath scored his first goal of the season, while captain Miguel Almirón tallied three assists in the victory to become the club's all-time assist leader in MLS Regular Season play with 38.

The match started out evenly with both teams creating some scoring opportunities. Atlanta's best chance came in the 15th minute. Tomás Jacob was played down the right wing by Homegrown Cooper Sanchez. Jacob played a one-time cross to an onrushing Latte Lath at the top of the six, but the striker's effort was saved by Andre Blake.

The Five Stripes found the opening breakthrough in the 28th minute. Elias Baez laid off a long pass into the path of Almirón who was in space rushing into Philadelphia's half. Atlanta's captain played a perfectly weighted through ball to Latte Lath who was in on goal and the striker slotted the ball into the bottom right corner for his first goal of the season.

The Union had a golden opportunity to equalize in the 41st minute. Baez was called for a foul inside his own box on Bruno Damiani conceding a penalty kick. Milon Iloski stepped to the spot, but his shot hit the left post and rolled out for a throw to keep Atlanta in the 1-0 lead at halftime.

Atlanta extended the lead with its first scoring chance of the second half. Almirón was found by Matias Galarza down the left channel and crossed the ball to the far post where Jacob finished the cross into the near post to double Atlanta's advantage.

In the 68th minute, the Five Stripes extended the lead with a clinical counter attack. Latte Lath combined with Almirón in the attacking third. The Paraguayan then found Alexey Miranchuk with a diagonal pass into the box and Miranchuk calmly slotted the ball into the corner for the 3-0 lead. Almirón broke the club's all-time MLS Regular Season assist record on that play. Philadelphia scored in the 87th minute through Agustin Anello to complete the scoring on the night.

Atlanta United (1-3-0, 3 points) returns to action Saturday, March 21 when it hosts D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available on Apple TV.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 14-10 Philadelphia

Shots on target: 5-3 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 6-4 Philadelphia

Fouls Committed: 15-12 Atlanta

xG: 3.0 - 2.3 Philadelphia

Possession: 54-46 Philadelphia

Passing accuracy: 83-77 Philadelphia

Scoring

ATL - Latte Lath (Almiron, Baez) 28'

ATL - Jacob (Almiron, Galarza) 47'

ATL - Miranchuk (Almiron, Latte Lath) 68'

PHI - Anello (Westfield, Bedoya) 87'

Disciplinary

ATL - Baez Y 41'

ATL - Martino Y 41'

ATL - ATL UTD Bench Y 43'

ATL - Gregersen Y 45 + 2'

ATL - Galarza Y 49'

Notes:

Miguel Almirón became the club's all-time leader in assist during MLS Regular Season play today with 38.

Almirón is also the second player in ATL UTD history to record 3 assists in one match. Alan Franco is the other player who recorded 3 assists in a match in 2021.

Tomás Jacob scored his first career MLS goal

Elias Baez recorded an assist for the second consecutive match

Cooper Sanchez became the first ATL UTD player, and 16th player in MLS history, age 17 or younger to each of his team's first four matches to start the season.

Matias Galarza became the fourth player in club history to record an assist in his first start

Attendance: 35,308

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Lucas Hoyos

D: Elías Báez

D: Enea Mihaj

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Tomás Jacob

M: Tristan Muyumba

M: Cooper Sanchez (Matt Edwards - 88')

M: Matías Galarza (Steven Alzate - 69')

F: Alexey Miranchuk (Saba Lobjanidze - 78')

F: Miguel Almirón (c) (Pedro Amador - 88')

F: Latte Lath (Fafa Picault - 69')

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Ronald Hernández

Sergio Santos

Cayman Togashi

PHILADELPHIA UNION STARTING LINEUP

GK: Andre Blake (c)

D: Philippe Ndinga (J. Sery Larsen - 77')

D: Nathan Harriel

D: Oiwethu Makanya

D: Francis Westfield

M: Indiana Vassilev (Agustin Anello - 56')

M: Jovan Lukic

M: Danley Jean-Jaques (Jesus Bueno - 81')

M: Milan Iloski (Alejandro Bedoya - 56')

F: Stas Korzeniowski (Ezekiel Alladoh - 56')

F: Bruno Damiani

Substitutes not used:

Andrew Rick

Ben Bender

Cavan Sullivan

Geiner Martinez

OFFICIALS

Marcos DeOliveria II (referee), Jose Da Silva (assistant), Tyler Wyrostek (assistant), Alexis Da Silva (fourth), Kevin Stott (VAR), Jeff Muschik (AVAR)

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