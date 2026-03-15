CLTFC draw Miami; Keeps first clean sheet of season

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC drew its second match of the season; The Crown only drew two matches total matches in 2025.

Brandt Bronico made his 150th appearance for Charlotte FC across all competitions and is the all-time leader for the Club.

Kristijan Kahlina kept his first clean sheet of the season and prevented 1.07 goals per FotMob.

This was the Club's first 0-0 draw in the regular season since May 25, 2024. Match Info: 2026 MLS Regular-Season - Match 4

Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Attendance: 34,780

Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith, Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina - link (may upload later in evening)

Stats: Please Click - link

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Ream, Morrsion, Toffolo, Bronico, Westwood, Biel, Vargas, Toklomati, Zaha

Substitutions: Vargas (72'), Diani (72'), Smalls (82'), Goodwin (82')

Inter Miami CF Starting XI: Rios Novo, Reguilon, Allen, Lujan, Fray, Morales, Avala, Ruiz, Silvetti, Suarez, Pinter

Substitutions: Shaw (68'), Abadia-Reda (68'), Segovia (73'), Berterame (73'), Allende (80')

Goals:

N/A

Discipline:

6' - MIA - Silvetti (Yellow)

32' - CLT - Zaha (Yellow)

38' - CLT - Westwood (Yellow)

75' - MIA - Segovia (Yellow)

77' - CLT - Toffolo (Yellow)

91' - MIA - Head Coach (Red)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.