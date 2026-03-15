Yapi, Navarro Add to 2026 Contributions in Road Result with NYCFC
Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Striker Mamadou Billo Diop made his MLS debut in Saturday's match after signing a contract with the first team earlier in the day. The 19-year-old recorded eight minutes plus stoppage time after being subbed on for Keegan Rosenberry late in the second half.
Darren Yapi's goal on Saturday night marked his third goal contribution in two games after scoring against NYCFC and supplying an assist and goal in the Rapids' 4-1 victory over LA Galaxy last weekend.
Rafael Navarro has also recorded three goal contributions in two games, finishing off a brace last weekend against Galaxy and delivering the assist for Yapi against NYCFC.
Alexis Manyoma recorded his first MLS start, a week after he scored his first goal as a member of the Rapids.
Jabari De Coteau was named to the first-team's matchday roster for the first time, following the announcement of his short-term call up.
Scoring Summary
NYCFC - 3 (Fernández 22', 45', Talles Magno 85')
COL - 1 (Yapi 45+4')
Starting XI
Nico Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry (Mamadou Billo Dio 82'), Rob Holding, Lucas Herrington, Jackson Travis (Miguel Navarro 82'), Hamzat Ojediran (Josh Atencio 69'), Wayne Frederick (Ted Ku-DiPietro 55'), Paxten Aaronson, Alexis Manyoma (Dante Sealy 55'), Darren Yapi, Rafael Navarro
Substitutes
Adam Beaudry, Alex Harris, Noah Cobb, Jabari De Coteau
Up Next
The Rapids will take on Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park next Saturday, March 21. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. MT on Apple TV.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026
- Crew Fall to Nashville SC 0-1 - Columbus Crew SC
- CLTFC draw Miami; Keeps first clean sheet of season - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF Secures Draw, Clean Sheet in Charlotte - Inter Miami CF
- Yapi, Navarro Add to 2026 Contributions in Road Result with NYCFC - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville SC Remains Unbeaten with 1-0 Win at Columbus Crew - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Abadia-Reda, Shaw on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Agustin Resch and Midfielder Gilberto Rivera to Short-Term Loans - Houston Dynamo FC
- Atlanta United Defeats Philadelphia Union 3-1 - Atlanta United FC
- Atlanta United FC Takes down Philadelphia Union 3-1 - Philadelphia Union
- Colorado Rapids Call up Jabari de Coteau on Short-Term Agreement for Match against NYCFC - Colorado Rapids
- Orlando City SC Signs Tristan Himes & Pedro Leão to Short-Term Agreements - Orlando City SC
- Minnesota United FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Colorado Rapids Sign Forward Mamadou Billo Diop - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Face New England Revolution Sunday at Gillette Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Host FC Cincinnati in 2026 MLS Home Opener - New England Revolution
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at New England - FC Cincinnati
- Orange and Blue Continue Road Trip with Visit to New England Revolution II - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Yapi, Navarro Add to 2026 Contributions in Road Result with NYCFC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Jabari de Coteau on Short-Term Agreement for Match against NYCFC
- Colorado Rapids Sign Forward Mamadou Billo Diop
- Preview: Rapids Travel to Face Eastern Conference Leaders NYCFC
- Colorado Rapids Recall Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry from Loudoun United FC