Yapi, Navarro Add to 2026 Contributions in Road Result with NYCFC

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Striker Mamadou Billo Diop made his MLS debut in Saturday's match after signing a contract with the first team earlier in the day. The 19-year-old recorded eight minutes plus stoppage time after being subbed on for Keegan Rosenberry late in the second half.

Darren Yapi's goal on Saturday night marked his third goal contribution in two games after scoring against NYCFC and supplying an assist and goal in the Rapids' 4-1 victory over LA Galaxy last weekend.

Rafael Navarro has also recorded three goal contributions in two games, finishing off a brace last weekend against Galaxy and delivering the assist for Yapi against NYCFC.

Alexis Manyoma recorded his first MLS start, a week after he scored his first goal as a member of the Rapids.

Jabari De Coteau was named to the first-team's matchday roster for the first time, following the announcement of his short-term call up.

Scoring Summary

NYCFC - 3 (Fernández 22', 45', Talles Magno 85')

COL - 1 (Yapi 45+4')

Starting XI

Nico Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry (Mamadou Billo Dio 82'), Rob Holding, Lucas Herrington, Jackson Travis (Miguel Navarro 82'), Hamzat Ojediran (Josh Atencio 69'), Wayne Frederick (Ted Ku-DiPietro 55'), Paxten Aaronson, Alexis Manyoma (Dante Sealy 55'), Darren Yapi, Rafael Navarro

Substitutes

Adam Beaudry, Alex Harris, Noah Cobb, Jabari De Coteau

Up Next

The Rapids will take on Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park next Saturday, March 21. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. MT on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

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