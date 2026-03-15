San Diego FC Remains Undefeated After 3-3 Tie against FC Dallas
Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC faced FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 14. After 90 minutes of play, the match finished level, 3-3.
SDFC opened the scoring in the 21st minute after being awarded a penalty. Midfielder Onni Valakari converted from the spot to put the Club ahead 1-0.
Ten minutes later, forward Marcus Ingvartsen scored SDFC's second penalty of the night to extend the lead to 2-0. FC Dallas responded before halftime, and the first half ended with SDFC leading 2-1.
After a competitive second half, the match ended in a 3-3 draw, extending SDFC's unbeaten streak in their 2026 campaign.
SDFC returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, March 22 for Kids Night presented by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. Bring the whole family and enjoy the earliest match time of the year. The match kicks off at 4 PM against Real Salt Lake. Arrive early to be one of the first 10,000 fans 14 and under who receive an SDFC Lunchbox. Purchase your tickets today!
Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026
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