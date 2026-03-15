St. Louis CITY SC Defeated, 2-0, on the Road at LAFC on Saturday Night

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC fell 2-0 on the road at LAFC on Saturday night. CITY SC maintained 52% possession over LAFC in the first half and kept the Black and Gold to one shot on target entering halftime. In the second half, midfielder Mathieu Choiniere opened the scoring for Los Angeles in the 73rd minute. Choiniere followed up with his second goal of the night in the 81st minute, giving LAFC all three points on the night. CITY SC will welcome Eastern Conference opponents, New England Revolution, to Energizer Park for the first time next Saturday, March 21 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Daniel Edelman made his 100th MLS appearance with the start tonight

March 14, 2026 - BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

Goal-Scoring Plays

LAFC: Mathieu Choiniere, 73rd minute - Mathieu Choiniere scored with a right footed shot from the central position outside the box to the bottom left corner.

LAFC: Mathieu Choiniere, 81st minute - Mathieu Choiniere scored with a right footed shot from the right half-space outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Scoring Summary

LAFC: Mathieu Choiniere, 73'

LAFC: Mathieu Choiniere, 81'

Lineups

LAFC: GK Hugo Lloris ©; D Eddie Segura, D Ryan Porteous, D Nkosi Tafari, D Ryan Raposo (Ryan Hollingshead, 88'); M Mark Delgado (Timothy Tillman, 46'), M Mathieu Choiniere, M Heung Min Son (Amin Boudri, 71'); F Denis Bouanga (Jude Terry, 88'), F Nathan Ordaz, F David Martinez (Tyler Boyd, 46')

Substitutes not used: GK Thomas Hasal, D Sergi Palencia, D Artem Smoliakov, D Kenneth Nielsen,

TOTAL SHOTS: 17; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 4

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Jaziel Orozco, D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara; M Conrad Wallem (Mykhi Joyner, 90'+1), M Chris Durkin, M Daniel Edelman (Célio Pompeu, 82'), M Cedric Teuchert (Sergio Córdova, 46'), M Marcel Hartel, M Rafael Santos (Sangbin Jeong, 82'); F Simon Becher (Brendan McSorley, 77')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Lukas MacNaughton, D Mamadou Mbacke Fall

TOTAL SHOTS: 19; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 9; OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 3

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referees: Ian McKay, Felisha Mariscal, Malik Badawi

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Tom Supple

Venue: BMO Stadium

Weather: Clear, 71 degrees







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

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