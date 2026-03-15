Inter Miami CF Signs Abadia-Reda, Shaw on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed defender Cesar Abadia-Reda and midfielder Alexander Shaw on short-term agreements from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro side Inter Miami CF II. Both Academy products will be available for today's match against Charlotte FC United at at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nicknamed Cheche, the defender made his professional debut in March of 2023 as a member of Inter Miami II's starting XI for its 2023 MLS NEXT Pro regular season opener against Chicago Fire II. Since then, Abadia-Reda has made 61 total appearances for Inter Miami II, registering two goals and an assist.

Abadia-Reda initially joined the Inter Miami Academy ahead of the 2021-22 season and went on to enjoy a highly successful first year with the U-17 team, reaching the semifinals at the 2022 Generation adidas Cup and being part of the squad that competed at the MLS NEXT Cup U-17 tournament. At the international level, he has previously been called up by the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team.

Shaw, 17, is one of our Academy stars currently featuring for Inter Miami II. The midfielder continues making strides at the Club after making his professional debut for Inter Miami II last year in July. In his first season at the professional level with Inter Miami II, Shaw tallied 13 appearances and dished out two assists in the process. The Academy product recently made his First Team debut during the Club's opening fixture of the Champions Tour against Alianza Lima, entering as a second-half substitute. Shaw remained an active part of the squad throughout preseason, making additional substitute appearances against Barcelona SC and earning a spot in the starting lineup for the matchup against Independiente del Valle in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

Per MLS rules, the short-term agreements allow clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, and exhibition matches.







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