Minnesota United FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United travels north of the border this weekend for a Western Conference showdown against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place. The Loons will look to bounce back and secure their first road victory of the 2026 MLS regular season as they face Vancouver in a key early-season matchup.

MNUFC enters the contest looking to rebound after suffering its first loss of the season against Nashville SC. Despite the result, the Loons showed flashes of attacking quality, highlighted by midfielder Nectarios Triantis' stunning long-range strike that cut Nashville's lead. The powerful effort later earned Triantis the AT&T MLS Goal of the Matchday honors after receiving the most fan votes. Minnesota will aim to build on that momentum and find its finishing touch as the squad seeks its first road victory of the campaign when it travels to face Vancouver at BC Place.

Sunday's match could also feature a notable reunion on the pitch, as Minnesota's roster includes attacking midfielder James Rodríguez while Vancouver's squad features Thomas Müller. The two world-class players previously shared the field during their time at Bayern Munich and could once again appear on the same pitch at BC Place.

Vancouver enters the weekend amid a busy stretch of matches. The Whitecaps are currently competing in the Concacaf Champions Cup, where they lost 3-0 to Seattle Sounders FC in midweek action before returning to MLS play. Vancouver is also coming off an impressive result in its most recent league outing, earning a 4-1 road victory over the Portland Timbers that saw several Whitecaps players named to the MLS Team of the Matchday.

Sunday's contest presents an early-season Western Conference test for both clubs. Minnesota will look to sharpen its attack and build momentum away from home, while Vancouver aims to re-group in front of its supporters.

Head Coach Cameron Knowles

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES ON SCOUTING VANCOUVER AHEAD OF SUNDAY'S MATCH...

"Vancouver's a tough team on both sides of the ball. They're excellent in their set pieces as well. So, that said, they've got another midweek game to manage next week; they've got some guys that didn't play a ton of minutes in [Thursday's] Concacaf Champions Cup game, so, we'd expect there to be some changes. But, it does make it a little bit difficult to predict what type of lineup they'll put out."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Michael Boxall - Lower Body (Out)

Peter Stroud - Lower Body (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None







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