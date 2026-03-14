FC Cincinnati Face New England Revolution Sunday at Gillette Stadium

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati head to Foxborough, Massachusetts to take on the New England Revolution on Sunday, March 15. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the match airs globally on Apple TV. The Official English Radio home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media ESPN 1530 and the official Spanish Radio home - La Mega 101.5 FM - will broadcast the match.

FC Cincinnati (1-2-0, 3 points) aim to snap a two-game MLS skid but bring in momentum from Thursday's dominant 3-0 win over Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Champions Cup. New England (0-2-0) seek their first points of the MLS season.

Fans are encouraged to head to one of the club's official Pub Partners, presented by Coors Light. The Pub Partner program includes bars and restaurants around Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Middletown and Louisville. Pub Partners are the spot to go to watch the Orange and Blue in 2026 and feature watch parties, drink specials and convenient locations for fans to gather to watch FC Cincinnati.

For a full list of Pub Partners and for more information on the program, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday/Pub-Partners.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #NEvCIN on SUNDAY, MARCH 15 (2:30 p.m. ET)

Watch: Apple TV (English and Spanish)

English Local Radio: iHeart Media ESPN 1530

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS | Android

FC CINCINNATI ALL-TIME AGAINST NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION New England leads the all-time series, 6-4-3, which includes a win in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES Riding Momentum Into New England -FC Cincinnati bring momentum to Massachusetts following a 3-0 win over Mexican club Tigres UANL in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 on Thursday night. FCC take a 3-0 aggregate advantage into the second leg next Thursday in Nuevo Leon.

The Orange and Blue's 3-0 win over Tigres marked a new club record for the largest margin of victory over a Liga MX opponent. It also marked the club's first win in the Round of 16 in the Champions Cup.

A Quick Turnaround - Following Thursday's win, Sunday marks a quick turnaround for Head Coach Pat Noonan's squad. Historically, FC Cincinnati are strong in matches in quick succession. Under Noonan, since 2022, FC Cincinnati are 20-10-10 in 40 matches playing a game just three days following another, across all competitions.

The Best A Team Can Get - FC Cincinnati earned three points each of the past two years at Gillette Stadium, earning a 2-1 win in March 2024 and a 1-0 win last June, with Kévin Denkey's 26th minute goal serving as the winner. In MLS play since 2022, FC Cincinnati are unbeaten in their last four in Foxborough, 2-0-2.

Tight Battles Against The Revs - Since Head Coach Pat Noonan, the former Revs first-rounder, took over as manager for FC Cincinnati in 2022, of the eight MLS matches between FC Cincinnati and New England Revolution: five have been decided by one goal and the other three have ended in draws.

Fresh Grass - FC Cincinnati will get to play New England's home opener on the freshly-laid grass at Gillette Stadium ahead of this summer's FIFA World Cup. It will mark the Revs first MLS match on grass since the 2006 season.

Before Gillette Stadium switched to turf in November 2006, their last home game that season was in the second leg of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Chicago Fire. In that game, Pat Noonan scored the leg's game-winning goal to send the match to overtime on aggregate 2-2, and he scored a penalty, as New England advanced to the Eastern Conference Final.

Kévin!! - Kévin Denkey's brace in Thursday's win over Tigres marked his second multi-goal game with FC Cincinnati (April 26, 2025 vs Sporting Kansas City). Denkey netted his 21st and 22nd goals for Cincinnati in all competitions, moving him into a four-way tie for the fourth-most goals in club history, all-time, with Danni König (2017-18), Emmanuel Ledesma (2018-19) and Evander (2025-Present).

Also with an assist of Tom Barlow's goal, Denkey put together his first performance of three goal contributions (2 G, 1 A) for Cincinnati.

Miles' Homecoming - Star FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson - celebrating his 29th birthday on Saturday - looks to make his fourth career MLS appearance at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Robinson, a native of nearby Arlington, Massachusetts missed last summer's trip for FC Cincinnati to The Bay State as he was with the U.S. Men's National Team for the Concacaf Gold Cup.

SCOUTING NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION Record: 0-2-0 (0 points) Standings: 13th, Eastern Conference

Head Coach: Marko Mitrović (First Season) Leading Scorer: 1 - Leo Campana

The Revolution are playing in just their third match of the 2026 season after their Matchday 3 fixture against Houston Dynamo FC was postponed due to the historic northeast winter weather earlier this month. As such, Sunday marks the first game for the Revs since February 28 and their home opener.

Marko Mitrović is in his first season as Head Coach of the New England Revolution in 2026. The 10th head coach in club history, Mitrović brings 15 years of coaching experience including tenures as a head coach for youth national teams of the United States and his native Serbia. Prior to joining New England, Mitrović compiled a 19-9-7 record as a head coach for the United States across multiple youth levels. He most recently led the U.S. Under-20 side to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals in Chile,

earning decisive 3-0 wins against two European powerhouses, France and Italy. Mitrović earned the opportunity after leading the United States Olympic Team and FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson at the 2024 Paris Games.

Carles Gil is the engine that continues to lead the Revolution. Already the club's leader in assists across the regular season, playoffs, and all competitions, Gil broke Taylor Twellman's goal contributions club record last August. The 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player is in his eighth season in New England.

Joining the Revs last season after the Orange and Blue already faced New England twice was goalkeeper Matt Turner. The USMNT goalkeeper at the 2022 FIFA World Cup returned to New England after a stint in Europe, where he was a standout in MLS before moving abroad.

The prominent theme in regards to the newcomers to this season's squad is American youth talent. The Revs signed Griffin Yow this offseason, a winger from Virginia who was playing for Belgian side Westerlo prior to his returning stateside. He has started both MLS matches this season for the Revs and registered two shots on goal.

The Revs also added Brooklyn Raines via U22 Initiative contract after a Cash-for-Player trade with the Houston Dynamo this offseason. Raines has been a staple for Mitrović at US Youth National Teams, making 25 appearances across different age groups including all five matches for the U20 side at the FIFA U20 World Cup. Raines most often plays a defensive midfield role with New England.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

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