Revolution Host FC Cincinnati in 2026 MLS Home Opener

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution will host FC Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon in New England's 2026 MLS home opener at Gillette Stadium. The 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Clyde Simms call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM). Tune into Rumba 97.7 for the club's first Spanish-language broadcast on Boston's #1 Spanish radio station, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese.

New England aims to build on its strong record in MLS home openers, carrying a 17-8-5 all-time mark, including a 13-6-5 record since Gillette Stadium opened in 2002. Head Coach Marko Mitrović will make his home debut as the Revolution don their new "Independence Day" kit for the first time. Sunday will mark New England's 13th MLS meeting with FC Cincinnati, holding a 5-4-3 advantage in the series.

The Revolution's new trio of U.S. youth internationals Ethan Kohler, Brooklyn Raines, and Griffin Yow all eye their Gillette Stadium debuts this weekend. Both Raines and Yow were in the starting lineup for the last two matches, with the latter recording a game-high two shots on target against Red Bull New York. The duo will be looking to combine with captain Carles Gil, who remains one assist shy of 100 helpers for the club in all competitions, and one goal away from becoming the second Revolution player to reach 50 goals and 50 assists in regular season action.

On Sunday, forward Dor Turgeman has the chance to become just the fourth Revolution player to score in his first three home appearances for the club. Only three players in team annals have accomplished that feat, while fewer than 20 players leaguewide have scored in their first three home matches with a new club. Turgeman enters the weekend eyeing a third consecutive start after playing all 90 minutes against New York.

Midfielder Matt Polster is also poised to make his third straight start on Sunday, which would mark the 150th MLS start of his Revolution career. On the defensive end, Homegrown Player Peyton Miller could potentially suit up for his season debut after missing the first two matches due to injury. The 18-year-old Connecticut native logged two goals and two assists over 26 appearances, including 25 starts last season.

Center backs Mamadou Fofana and Brayan Ceballos are both in line for their second starts of the season after making their 2026 debuts at Red Bull. Behind the backline, goalkeeper Matt Turner aims to sustain his perfect 4-0-0 career record against FC Cincinnati, with two clean sheets. With a win on Sunday, Turner (46) will pass Bobby Shuttleworth for the second-most victories by a Revolution goalkeeper.

FC Cincinnati visits New England amid a congested stretch of five fixtures in two weeks, including a Concacaf Champions Cup match on Thursday night against Liga MX side Tigres. After winning their opening match of the season, the Orange-and-Blue were defeated by Toronto FC, 1-0, at home last weekend. Head Coach Pat Noonan's side is headlined by two dynamic attackers in Brazilian midfielder Evander, a 2025 MLS MVP finalist, and Togo international Kevin Denkey. Evander was one of the league's most productive playmakers last season with 18 goals and 15 assists in 2025.

(0-2-0; 0 pts.)

2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #3

New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati

Sunday, March 15, 2026

2:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

(1-2-0; 3 pts.)

WATCH

Apple TV

(English and Spanish)

LISTEN

Rumba 97.7 FM

(Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portuguese)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

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