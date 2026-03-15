Houston Dynamo FC Earn Thrilling, Last-Minute 3-2 Home Victory over the Portland Timbers

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC earned a thrilling, last-minute 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers at Shell Energy Stadium tonight behind three second half goals.

The match winner came from attacker Mateusz Bogusz, as his first goal in orange coming in the 15 th minute of second half stoppage time. Notably, it marked the second-latest goal in MLS history, trailing only Tom Barlow's goal in the 17 th minute of second half stoppage time on April 8, 2023.

Tonight's match saw defender Felipe Andrade make his 2026 season debut in style by also netting his first goal of the season in the 77 th minute, while attacker Guilherme netted his third goal of the season in the 62 nd minute.

Notably, midfielder Diadié Samassékou made his first Dynamo start tonight, while forward Aliyu Ibrahim made his official return to the pitch as a substitute after returning to the Dynamo earlier this week.

Additionally, the Dynamo played the final stretch of the match with 10 men after Nick Markanich was shown a red card in the 94 th minute after being deemed to have fouled goalkeeper James Pantemis inside the box.

The Timbers took the lead in first-half stoppage time after scoring off a rebound from a penalty. The penalty was awarded following a VAR review that deemed Samassékou to have committed a foul in the box. Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond saved Portland's shot from the spot, but Gage Guerra found the back of the net on the rebound.

The Dynamo equalized in the 62 nd minute when Bogusz found attacker Guilherme at the far post for a headed finish, marking his third goal of the season and Bogusz's first Dynamo assist.

Andrade gave Houston the lead in the 77 th minute with a low-driven long-range shot that found the bottom left corner for his first goal of the season following a pass from Guilherme.

Portland leveled the match in the 80 th minute when Kristoffer Velde found the back of the net inside the box.

However, in the 15 th minute of second half stoppage time, Bogusz scored the match-winner with a right-footed strike that found the inside of the far post after a accurate long ball from midfielder Jack McGlynn. The play marked McGlynn's second assist of the season.

Bond was called into action early in the match, diving to his right to deny Alexander Aravena's long-distance shot. The English shot stopper finished the night with six saves.

The Dynamo created their first dangerous chance in the 16 th minute when McGlynn played a long ball from midfield to Bogusz, who came close to bringing the ball down inside the box but instead had a heavy touch that was quelled by James Pantemis.

Ponce almost got Houston on the board in the 34 th minute when Guilherme laid a pass off to Ponce at the top of the box for a left-footed strike that missed the far post by inches.

Bond was called into action again in the 42 nd minute with quick reaction save, where he dove to his left to block a close-range header from Finn Surman.

Midfielder Duane Holmes found Guilherme in the center of the box in the 52 nd minute for a header that found the hands of the visiting goalkeeper.

McGlynn almost found the back of the net in the 65 th minute, hitting the crossbar with a left-footed shot from outside the box.

Houston next travels to face in-state rivals FC Dallas on Saturday, March 21, for their first road trip and Texas Derby matchup of the year, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live via Apple TV.

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Houston Dynamo FC (2-1-0, 6 pts.) 3-2 Portland Timbers (1-3-0, 3 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 3

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 18,026

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC

0 3 3

Portland Timbers

1 1 2

POR: Gage Guerra 1 (unassisted) 45'+4'

HOU: Guilherme 3 (Mateusz Bogusz 1) 62'

HOU: Felipe Andrade 1 (Guilherme 1) 77'

POR: Kristoffer Velde 1 (Gage Guerra 2) 80'

HOU: Mateusz Bogusz 1 (Jack McGlynn 2) 90'+15'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade, Lucas Halter (Ondřej Lingr 71'), Erik Sviatchenko (C), Duane Holmes (Nick Markanich 81'); Diadié Samassékou (Agustin Resch 69'), Jack McGlynn, Guilherme; Lawrence Ennali (Aliyu Ibrahim 90'+8'), Ezequiel Ponce (Héctor Herrera 46'), Mateusz Bogusz

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Franco Negri, Matthew Arana, Gilberto Rivera

Portland Timbers: James Pantemis; Jimer Fory, Finn Surman, Kamal Miller, Brandon Bye; David Da Costa (Joao Ortiz 63'), Diego Chara (C), Alexander Aravena (Ian Smith 71'); Kristoffer Velde, Gage Guerra (Kevin Kelsy 90'+10'), Ariel Lassiter (Felipe Mora 71')

Unused substitutes: Trey Muse, Eric Miller, Sawyer Hura

DISCIPLINE:

POR: Kamal Miller (caution; foul) 24'

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (caution; dissent) 45'+1'

POR: Ariel Lassiter (caution; foul) 45'+5'

HOU: Ben Olsen (caution; dissent) 45'+8'

POR: Jimer Fory (caution; foul) 58'

POR: Felipe Mora (caution; foul) 85'

HOU: Nick Markanich (ejected; foul) 90'+4'

HOU: Guilherme (caution; foul) 90'+13'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant: Eric Weisbrod

Assistant: Ben Rigel

Fourth Official: Timothy Ford

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Weather: 73 degrees, mostly clear







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

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