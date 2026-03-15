FC Dallas Rallies Back for 3-3 Draw with San Diego FC

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (1-1-2, 5 points) rallied to earn a 3-3 draw against San Diego FC (3-0-1, 10 points) behind a Petar Musa hat trick Saturday night at Toyota Stadium. Musa recorded his fifth career multi-goal performance and moved into fourth place on the club's all-time scoring list.

MATCH NOTES

Petar Musa records his first hat trick of the season and second of his career

Musa moved into fourth place on the club's all-time scoring list, surpassing Blas Pérez with 39 career goals

Defender Nolan Norris makes season debut

Postgame soundbites on Imagen

THE MUSA GOAL FEST

Forward Petar Musa scored his third, fourth and fifth goals of the season Saturday night, recording the 12th hat trick in FC Dallas history and becoming the first player in club history to record two. Musa previously scored a brace against Toronto FC in the season opener Feb. 21 and leads the league in goals and expected goals (xG) this season. His hat trick moved him to 39 career goals for FC Dallas, fourth in club history with Kenny Cooper next on the list at 46.

VALIENTE EN SU CASA

Attacking midfielder Joaquín Valiente made his first home start Saturday night. The Uruguayan recorded 19 passes, one key pass and led all players in distance covered (10.9 km) before his substitution in the 77th minute.

NORRIS RETURNS TO THE STARTING XI

FC Dallas Homegrown defender Nolan Norris started in his season debut. Since 2022, Norris has made 20 appearances and recorded one assist with Dallas. With Norris in the Starting XI tonight, Dallas has now used four different starting lineups in its first four matches of the 2026 season.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its regular-season sellout streak to 37 consecutive matches, drawing 11,004 fans. Including one playoff match, the club has sold out 38 straight MLS home matches at Toyota Stadium, the longest streak in club history.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

On Tuesday, March 17, from 7-9 p.m. CT on KDFI More 27, FC Dallas Rewind will replay Dallas' 3-3 draw against San Diego FC.

FC Dallas has partnered with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a World Cup-driven show for North Texas soccer fans. Episode four premieres Sunday, March 15, at 10:30 p.m. CT on FOX 4 immediately following Free 4 All and is currently streaming for free on FOX LOCAL.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas hosts the first leg of the 2026 Texas Derby against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, March 21, presented by WinStar. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will air on Apple TV. Listen to the match on the official FC Dallas App or join the radio crew in the booth with an interactive live stream of the broadcast on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"I think it says everything about the type of team we are. I was proud of the group last weekend even though we didn't get the result. I liked our front-footed approach and our ambition. Tonight we went down 2-0 and had a choice to make. The first goal was unlucky, and it would have been easy to say it wasn't our night. But the guys didn't do that. They were warriors. They believed, stayed connected and kept fighting. If you want to be a champion, you need that mentality. We went down 2-0, then 3-1, and came back both times. We even had a chance to steal it at the end. I'm proud of this group and proud to be their coach. The numbers show we created chances, especially with our pressure in the first half. We just weren't clinical enough in some moments. But the mentality to come back twice says a lot about this team and the direction we're heading."

On how the team lined up tonight...

"Early in the season we said we wanted to press higher up the field. Different opponents require different adjustments. Last weekend we faced a team with real pace, and when you press you can open yourself up to foot races you have to win. San Diego is a team that loves to play with the ball. They're comfortable building from anywhere on the field. We felt that if we were organized with our high press, we would create chances, and the guys executed that well tonight. I thought we controlled much of the game. They had two shots on goal in the first half and both were penalties, so it was a strange way to be down 2-0. Based on the performance, it didn't feel like we should have been behind. I'm proud of where this group is after four games, and we're going to keep getting better. We've gone toe to toe with some of the top teams in the league, and I really like this group."

On the team mentality...

"We tried to ride that momentum. There were only a few minutes left when we scored, and the message wasn't to settle for a draw. We wanted to push for the fourth goal. That's the DNA of this group. We were going for the win. Even though it ended in a draw, it wasn't for a lack of trying. For those final minutes we kept pushing and putting everything we had into getting into their box. Delgado had a big chance at the top of the box that could have made the difference. The guys were fighting and giving everything. We threw everything at them, and while it wasn't enough to get the three points, to come back and get one in those circumstances makes me really proud of this group."

Forward Petar Musa

On scoring a hat trick tonight...

"I'm very happy with the three goals today, but it was a team effort. The guys helped me a lot and were always looking for me in the box, and I'm very thankful for that. We created even more chances and could have scored more, but that's soccer. We need to keep working hard. We showed we never give up, especially at home, and now we need to rest and prepare for next week's big game."

On facing San Diego...

"We knew we were facing a very good team, one of the best in the league, and we prepared well. We created a lot of chances. Unfortunately, we couldn't score more, but coming back from 2-0 shows that this team is building momentum. We're playing very good soccer, creating opportunities, and we're very dangerous in attack."

Defender Nolan Norris

Thoughts on the match...

"Yeah, it was a crazy game with a lot of ups and downs. We kept pushing, stayed resilient and never gave up. We had some good moments and scored some good goals. The goals we conceded were pretty simple ones that we usually don't give up. For us to keep fighting and come away with a point instead of putting our heads down is a solid result."

On what he brings to the starting XI...

"I think passing is my best trait. It's always been part of my game, and the coaches pushed me this season to keep developing it. When I got the chance to play today, I wanted to show what I can do and bring something a little different. I had some space, played a pass I've made many times before, and put it in a good spot. He did the rest. I'm looking forward to more opportunities with this team this season."

On Musa's hat trick...

"He's an incredible player and an even better human being. He's one of the most humble people on the team and works hard. He's not about himself, and that's what you get in return. Give him the ball and he creates magic. I'm really happy for him today. He's going to score a lot more goals."

On facing Houston next week...

"That's a beautiful derby. I've been playing these since I was 12, and at this club it means even more. Intensity is the biggest thing, but we just have to keep playing the way we have. We've faced some good opponents and played well, but now we need to give that extra 10 percent."







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

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