SKC Beats LA Galaxy, 2-1, for First Win of 2026

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City (1-2-1, 4 pts.) earned a 2-1 road victory over the LA Galaxy (1-2-1, 4 pts.) at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night to mark the team's first win of the 2026 season and head coach Raphael Wicky's maiden victory with the team. Dejan Joveljic scored against his former club to give Sporting the lead before Lasse Berg Johnsen scored the game-winner on his debut in the second half.

Wicky made one change to the team's narrow loss to San Diego FC last weekend, inserting newly-signed midfielder Berg Johnsen for his MLS debut as Jansen Miller dropped to the bench.

Following an even opening quarter of the game, the Galaxy fashioned the first chance of the contest in the 22nd minute when former Sporting midfielder Erik Thommy sent in a cross from the right wing that found the head of fellow German Marco Reus, but he directed his header narrowly over the bar.

Three minutes later, John Pulskamp did well to gather the ball at the second time of asking after repelling Harbor Miller's stinging effort from 20 yards as the hosts attempted to turn the screw.

Pulskamp was called upon again in the 40th minute when he showed top reflexes to deny Joao Klauss who was clean through on goal following a Sporting turnover. Moments later, Sporting had a chance of their own as Calvin Harris drove at the LA backline before seeing his powerful strike deflected over the bar.

Sporting created their first clear-cut opening in the 45th minute when Joveljic and Manu Garcia combined as the pair played a one-two on the edge of the area, leading Joveljic behind the LA backline but his finish from an angle was well saved by Novak Micovic.

It got better for Sporting on the stroke of halftime as the same pair combined for the opening goal of the match. Garcia clipped a sumptuous ball over the top of the Galaxy defense to find Joveljic isolated on the left wing and the Serbian marksman did the rest - driving beyond his marker before curling an inch-perfect finish into the far corner for his third goal of the season. With the assist, Garcia got off the mark for 2026 and reached 50 assists in his professional career.

Pushing for an equalizer in the second half, the Galaxy created an excellent opportunity off a set piece in the 70th minute when Miller recycled Reus' delivery and found Maya Yoshida six yards out but he got under his header and it floated over the bar.

Joveljic had a golden chance to add to his total in the 73rd minute when Garcia yet again set him up inside the area, but his low effort with little back-lift was well held by Micovic down to his right.

Sporting doubled their lead in the 74th minute as Berg Johnsen made an instant impact on his debut. After Joveljic had sent substitute Stephen Afrifa away down the right, the Serb dummied Afrifa's cutback to allow Berg Johnsen to strike first-time from 20 yards and he found the bottom left-hand corner to make it 2-0, becoming the first Sporting player to score on his debut since Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda scored on their debuts on Feb. 29, 2020.

The Galaxy reduced the deficit during a crazy sequence in the 82nd minute. In a frenzied action where Pulskamp twice denied Matheus Nascimento while Edwin Cerrillo hit the post, veteran midfielder Reus finally broke Sporting's resistance, heading home from close range to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Galaxy piled on the pressure during the closing stages but were unable to create an opportunity as Sporting's backline held firm and delivered the team's first win of the 2026 campaign - meaning Berg Johnsen became the eighth player in club history to score a game-winner on his first MLS start for the club.

Sporting returns home next weekend to host Western Conference foes the Colorado Rapids at Sporting Park on Saturday, March 21. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Apple TV, while the game will be available on the radio on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM. Tickets are available via SeatGeek.com.

QUOTES

Sporting Kansas City head coach Raphael Wicky

On his first win with SKC...

I'm obviously very, very happy about the win, about the result, and about the effort of everyone, the togetherness of this team. Winning football games is difficult. Winning away games in any league is even more difficult. Coming here to Galaxy against a very good team, a win is big for us. What makes me very, very happy, again, is the togetherness. It's like the team works together, suffers together, but plays also together. I think that is the base of a good football team and that is what we try to build on.

On Lasse Berg Johnsen...

What Lasse has done tonight, you cannot really give enough respect for what he has done. He has been with us 5-6 days training with us, after not training for a long time. Last weekend he obviously flew back the day before the game against San Diego and was on the bench and then coming here and not being in the rhythm and he had a very good game. You could see what he brings to this team and why we brought him in, to dictate the rhythm, but to also bring experience -- even if he is still very, very young, -- with his coaching on the field, with his intelligence. That then he has a goal is obviously even better. I am very, very happy with him. Now, I think we have to all be smart to just bring him up to speed so that he can perform every single weekend, especially physically. That's always the biggest problems when you have players coming in in the middle of the season.

On the defensive effort...

I think we were in a good place. I think our structure was good, our togetherness was good. It's football. On any level, teams always will create chances and have chances, but I think we limited them. And in the important moments, John (Pulskamp) was there for us again, which is always very, very important. I think we had some good spells with the ball. We would need more of that in order to keep them away from our goal and in order for them to run after the ball. I think when we had these spells, we were very good. We could breathe a little bit, but towards the end, obviously, it was difficult.

On the midfield...

I think they worked well together in a defensive structure. I think they all knew what their job was and what they had to do. They did well. I think also with the ball, Lasse dictates the rhythm and obviously, in certain moments, overloading zones with Manu (Garcia). And today, we wanted (Jacob) Bartlett a little bit higher up the field in certain moments, because he has so much energy and can run so much and can also run in behind. But overall, I think those three worked together really well. The effort of everyone was really fantastic.

On the win giving belief...

That's a good question. If we start with San Jose, I think 40 minutes we were very good and then, obviously, it was tough conceding two goals. And then we had the Columbus game, where I think against a good team, we played a good game. And then San Diego is a good team, but we actually were there and good. And that, for me, is just a confirmation of what we have tried to do from day one. I'm more saying in terms of togetherness, in terms of being a team, of trying to be a team when we are in possession, trying to be a team when we're not in possession, trying to be a team when we press high, trying to be a team when we are in a low block, suffering together and everyone helping each other. That is, for me today, a big confirmation that when you have that foundation with talent then obviously you can win football games. I'm proud of that and that is something we need to keep working on. It's the culture and the togetherness. Then obviously, as there will be arriving more new players in the next weeks and weeks, we have to integrate them. We hopefully can have (Zorhan) Bassong, Justin (Reynolds) and Ian James back, so we need to reintegrate those guys again. So we just need to keep working on what we want to do on the field as well. But the culture, I think is big for us and I believe in that strongly. Today, the win was also because the team is so much together.

On Manu Garcia...

it's important that these players link up with each other, right? I believe also that they're very, very good players so good players can then find connections with each other. I hope, and we will work on that, that it's getting better and better and better with the understanding and how one wants to play. Don't forget, they didn't train much together but hopefully in the future, we can work on that. Lasse knows what Manu wants. Manu understands Lasse better. And then obviously with Dejan and other pieces, and also with

Calvin (Harris) and (Stephen) Afrifa and Shapi (Suleymanov), who had, by the way, a great game for us today. Shapi made a fantastic effort as well in his position. Not every winger would do that for 95 minutes, what he has done today. So hopefully we can keep working on those relationships.

On Shapi's versatility...

Defensively, he was like a left wingback because we knew that Galaxy is often having five guys on the last line. I know that Shapi is a hard worker. I know him now for two months. In any position I put him, he works hard. He works for the team. He's not selfish. So obviously we trained a little bit. We spoke with him about what we want and he has done fantastic at this position. He has done really good. And attacking-wise, he has a different position. He's more inside of the field to open up the flank for Jayden Reid to give us the width. That was the idea. Shapi, when he's inside as well, he's a player that usually when he gets the ball, there is a connection with someone. I'm really happy with what he contribute and now it's just that we all keep working.

Sporting Kansas City forward Dejan Joveljic

On the victory...

I mean, I really can't explain how much this win means to us. Finally, we won the game. After Columbus, we had the lead 2-1 and we unfortunately couldn't finish the game. But this time, I'm very happy because we managed. We fought until the end. I'm very proud of the guys. Three points are going home.

On scoring against his former club...

I mean, it's always a special thing to come here to play in front of LA fans. We've won the title together and I'm very happy and proud on my time here. But every time when I come to play against them, I need to be even 120% ready. Unfortunately for them, I'm going to keep scoring against them.

On getting a first win for head coach Raphael Wicky...

From the first day with Raphael, we felt different. The team likes him. We like the philosophy, we like his ideas, and we are ready to fight for him until the end. This win means a lot. In the dressing room, guys are so satisfied and so happy. Me personally, I couldn't celebrate that much because I'm so tired. All I can say is I'm very proud of my boys and we'll keep fighting.

On Lasse and Manu in the midfield...

It felt amazing to have them alongside me and to have Manu around me. Manu, obviously, he's the engine of our team. If he's playing well and the players around him, I'm going to have a lot of balls. Like today, I think that we could keep the ball maybe a little bit more, but we need to give Lasse time because this is his first game for Sporting Kansas City and he needs time to adapt. I'm very happy he scored because this is going to give him a lot of confidence, especially because we play the next game at home and after that we have a little break. All I can say is that I'm very proud of Manu and Lasse and all the other guys. We are the youngest team in the league and we are so hungry for more.

On the team's movement...

We scout every opponent and we try to find the ways how to punish them. This time, we were good off the ball. I had one chance before I scored. Raphael wants for us to shoot the ball more and to be more aggressive when you have the chance to go one against one to go for it like I did and fortunately I scored. We like him, we follow his ideas, and we look for more.

On being the captain...

It's my pleasure to be the captain of this team. I'm not the only guy. There are a few more guys around me. As I said before, I'm here to be the example for the boys on the field and outside of the field. There are a lot of guys who are more vocal in the locker room. I'm just here to score goals and to be the example.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Lasse Berg Johnsen

On his debut...

It was a perfect debut. It was a really proud moment for me to debut in MLS, but it's not about me. It's all about the team. I really enjoyed being a part of the team. They have made it easy for me to come into this group. We had to fight for the three points, but in the end, we run away with the three points. I think we did a great effort and now we can build on this. This creates confidence within the group.

On his last two weeks...

It's been an interesting two weeks. Of course, it's been challenging with the time difference going to Norway for my visa but I try to enjoy it as much as I can. I came here early. I got to meet the guys. I think that was great. And then I also had been joking with the physical coach, Colby (Fell), that we had a mini preseason. I told him I was surprised myself that I was going 90 minutes today, but I was feeling good. In the end, it was a great night for us.

On building chemistry...

The coach and the coaching staff, they are doing it great. It's easy for me and all of us. We are training in training every day how we want to look when we play the games in the weekend. I've been in my position in training and we have played like we did today many times. Of course, it's difficult to have the ball for 90 minutes, but I think we showed that we want to play the same way we train. This builds confidence and we will keep training this way. It has been great for me. I have been training with the guys after I got my visa.

On his goal...

It was a transition. The game opened up, so I think, why not go for it? Stephen is quick one against one and I see Dejan is coming, so it's a chance for a cutback. Dejan has split vision, letting the ball go to me. I see the goalkeeper, so I think a strong finish on one touch will surprise him. It was a good strike, so it was really nice to see it go in the corner.

On his role in the game...

I was comfortable. Of course, you just get thrown in it but I think that's a great idea. I have played many games in my career, and I was looking forward to play. As I said earlier, we have trained the same way that I played today. You have 11 players who want to have the ball, being brave. Raphael wants to play football and at times we played really good football, but this is only my first game. I will get better and the team will get even better, so hopefully we can have more of the ball and create more chances than we did today.

On the defense...

Sometimes, especially even in the second half, we had to suffer. Many times, we became five in the back and four in the midfield and Dejan in front, but that was part of our plan. I think the whole team did a great effort and Shapi also. He's an offensive player who has to come down as a left back many times. I would like us to press, of course, more, but we have to respect that LA is a difficult challenge away. They are a top team and it's not easy to come here. We suffered in periods and in the end, we get away with the three points. It's never easy to win a football game, so that's part of it.

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City (1-2-1, 4 points) 1 1 2

LA Galaxy (1-2-1, 4 points) 0 1 1

Sporting Kansas City: John Pulskamp; Jake Davis (Jansen Miller 88'), Ethan Bartlow, Wyatt Meyer, Jayden Reid; Lasse Berg Johnsen, Jacob Bartlett, Manu Garcia; Calvin Harris (Stephen Afrifa 71'), Dejan Joveljic (C), Shapi Suleymanov

Subs Not Used: Stefan Cleveland, Pierre Lurot, Kwaku Agyabeng, Shane Donovan, Johann Ortiz, Cielo Tschantret, Taylor Calheira

LA Galaxy: Novak Micovic; Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas 63'), Maya Yoshida (C), Justin Haak, Julian Aude (John Nelson 79'); Edwin Cerrillo, Elijah Wynder (Lucas Sanabria 80'), Marco Reus; Erik Thommy (Ruben Ramos Jr. 63'), Joao Klauss (Matheus Nascimento 63'), Harbor Miller

Subs Not Used: JT Marcinkowski, Jakob Glesnes, Tucker Lepley, Isaiah Parente

Scoring Summary:

SKC - Dejan Joveljic 3 (Manu Garcia 1, Lasse Berg Johnsen 1) 47+

SKC - Lasse Berg Johnsen 1 (Stephen Afrifa 1, Dejan Joveljic 1) 74'

LA - Marco Reus 1 (Unassisted) 82'

Misconduct Summary:

SKC - Wyatt Meyer (Yellow Card; Unsporting Behavior) 69'

LA - Edwin Cerrillo (Yellow Card; Unsporting Behavior) 78'

STAT SKC LA

Shots 7 17

Shots on Goal 4 5

Expected Goals 0.42 2.06

Corner Kicks 3 10

Possession 41.3 58.7

Saves 4 2

Fouls 12 7

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistant Referee: Meghan Mullen

Assistant Referee: Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Armando Villarreal

VAR: Lukasz Szpala

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

-- SportingKC.com --







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

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