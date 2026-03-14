Colorado Rapids Call up Jabari de Coteau on Short-Term Agreement for Match against NYCFC

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has called up defender Jabari De Coteau from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement. De Coteau will be available for selection for the Rapids' regular season match against NYCFC on Saturday, March 14.

The call-up will mark De Coteau's first of four available Short-Term Agreements for the 2026 MLS season. The defender is in his first season with Rapids 2, making starts in each of the side's first two matches this season.

De Coteau was selected with the 86th overall pick by Colorado in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft before signing an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Rapids 2 on January 26, 2026.

The Brooklyn, New York, native, 20, joined Rapids 2 after spending the last three years at Xavier University. The defender increased his playing time year-over-year, making a career-high 12 starts out of 14 appearances during the 2025 season. Over the course of his collegiate career, De Coteau made a total of 37 appearances with 15 starts and logged 1,677 total minutes. De Coteau was part of the 2023 group that won the BIG EAST Tournament Championship, marking the first title in program history.

Per the 2026 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, aged 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids have called up defender Jabari De Couteau from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement for the team's regular season match against NYCFC on Saturday, March 14.

Jabari De Coteau

Pronunciation: juh-BAR-ee duh koh-TOH

Position: Defender

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180

Date of birth: March 22, 2005

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

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