Crew Fall to Nashville SC 0-1

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







The Columbus Crew lost, 0-1, against Nashville SC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Saturday, March 14.

Over the last 70 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 41 and only lost nine contests (20 draws), dating back to 2023. The Crew have also only lost eight of their past 53 MLS regular season home matches (31-8-14).

Midfielder André Gomes made his MLS debut tonight, registering 64 minutes and one shot.

Tonight's attendance was 19,960 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

The Crew travel to face Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday, March 21 [1 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Toronto FC

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, March 21 - 1 p.m. ET - BMO Field (Toronto, ON)

TV: Apple TV

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM / iHeart radio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

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