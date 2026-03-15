Crew Fall to Nashville SC 0-1
Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
The Columbus Crew lost, 0-1, against Nashville SC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Saturday, March 14.
Over the last 70 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 41 and only lost nine contests (20 draws), dating back to 2023. The Crew have also only lost eight of their past 53 MLS regular season home matches (31-8-14).
Midfielder André Gomes made his MLS debut tonight, registering 64 minutes and one shot.
Tonight's attendance was 19,960 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.
The Crew travel to face Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday, March 21 [1 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Toronto FC
MLS Regular Season
Saturday, March 21 - 1 p.m. ET - BMO Field (Toronto, ON)
TV: Apple TV
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM / iHeart radio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)
Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026
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- FC Dallas Rallies Back for 3-3 Draw with San Diego FC - FC Dallas
- Orlando City SC Defeats CF Montréal, 2-1, at Home - Orlando City SC
- San Diego FC Remains Undefeated After 3-3 Tie against FC Dallas - San Diego FC
- New York City FC Tops Colorado Rapids, 3-1 - New York City FC
- Crew Fall to Nashville SC 0-1 - Columbus Crew SC
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- Yapi, Navarro Add to 2026 Contributions in Road Result with NYCFC - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville SC Remains Unbeaten with 1-0 Win at Columbus Crew - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Abadia-Reda, Shaw on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Agustin Resch and Midfielder Gilberto Rivera to Short-Term Loans - Houston Dynamo FC
- Atlanta United Defeats Philadelphia Union 3-1 - Atlanta United FC
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- Colorado Rapids Call up Jabari de Coteau on Short-Term Agreement for Match against NYCFC - Colorado Rapids
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- Minnesota United FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
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- Orange and Blue Continue Road Trip with Visit to New England Revolution II - FC Cincinnati
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