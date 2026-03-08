Columbus Crew Draws Chicago Fire FC, 0-0
Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew tied, 0-0, against Chicago Fire FC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Saturday, March 7.
The Black & Gold are unbeaten (4-0-1) in home openers since ScottsMiracle-Gro Field's first full season
T, 0-0 vs. Chicago Fire FC, March 7, 2026
W, 4-2 vs. Chicago Fire FC, Feb. 22, 2025
W, 1-0 vs. Atlanta United FC, Feb. 24, 2024
W, 2-0 vs. D.C. United, March 4, 2023
W, 4-0 vs. Vancouver, Feb. 26, 2022
Columbus holds a 17-3-11 record in MLS home openers, highlighted by the second-most such wins in the league.
Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte earned his first clean sheet of the season. He now has 21 career regular season shutouts, which rank sixth in Crew history, and 26 career across all competitions (three in MLS postseason, one in Concacaf Champions Cup and one in Leagues Cup).
Tonight's attendance was 20,121 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.
The Crew next host Nashville SC on Saturday, March 14 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Saturday, March 14. [6 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC
MLS Regular Season
Saturday, March 14 - 6 p.m. ET - ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (Columbus, Ohio)
TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM / iHeart radio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)
Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets
