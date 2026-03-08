SDFC Keeps Rolling

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Red hot in Blue Hell. With tonight's 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City, San Diego FC picked up its first road win of 2026 and is undefeated on the season. San Diego native Duran Ferree remained untouchable in net, recording his third straight clean sheet to power the Squad's blazing start.

We're back home this Wednesday, March 11 for a Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup against two-time defending Liga MX champion Deportivo Toluca FC. Don't miss the Squad go head-to-head with Mexico's best in this high stake clash on the global stage.







