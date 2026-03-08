Pep Biel Brace Powers CLTFC Past 10-Man Austin

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC won its third consecutive Home Opener under Dean Smith and defeated Austin for the 1st time in Club history (1-1-1).

Idan Toklomati scored the first goal at Bank of America Stadium this season. The Israeli striker signed a new contract earlier this preseason.

Pep Biel scored two goals tonight to bring his season tally to three. It was the Spaniards second brace in Charlotte colors.

Midfielder Aron John made his Charlotte FC debut. He joined the team on a short-term agreement from Crown Legacy for tonight's match. He was named to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI after scoring eight goals and tallying 10 assists.

Wilfried Zaha added his second assist on the season tonight, and was joined by Liel Abada, Harry Toffolo, and Luca de la Torre who all tallied their first assist of the season. Match Info: 2026 MLS Regular-Season - Match 3

Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Attendance: 35,611

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Ream, Morrsion, Toffolo, Bronico, Westwood, Biel, Vargas, Toklomati, Zaha

Substitutions: Vargas (69'), de la Torre (69'), John (90'+5')

Austin FC Starting XI: Stuver, Hines-Ike, Svatok, Gallagher, Biro, Sanchez, Pereira, Torres, Nelson, Uzuni, Rosales

Substitutions: Bell (28'), Dubersarasky (36'), Sabovic (74'), Fodrey (74'), Ramirez (75')

Goals:

29' - CLT - Toklomati (Assist: Zaha, Westwood)

31' - ATX - Own Goal (Agyemang)

68' - CLT - Biel (Assist: Abada, Toffolo)

90'+3 - CLT - Biel (Assist: de la Torre, Zaha)

Discipline:

18' - CLT - Zaha (Yellow)

23' - ATX - Biro (Red)

58' - ATX - Uzuni (Yellow)

64' - CLT - Abada (Yellow)







