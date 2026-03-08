Minnesota United Falls, 3-1, to Nashville SC on the Road

Published on March 7, 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Minnesota United fell 3-1 to Nashville SC on Saturday night at GEODIS Park, with midfielder Nectarios Triantis scoring the Loons' lone goal of the match in the first half. Nashville was led by a brace from Sam Surridge as Minnesota pushed for chances throughout the second half. The Loons now shift their focus to their next road contest against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place on Sunday, March 15.

18' - Minnesota United's goalkeeper Drake Callender made a crucial save when Cristian Espinoza made a short pass to Sam Surridge, sitting right on the 18-yard line, where Surridge fired a left-footed shot, forcing Callender to dive and make that save.

26' (0-1) - Nashville SC opened the scoring with Sam Surridge. Hany Mukhtar made a backheel pass to Patrick Yazbek on the right flank inside the penalty area. Yazbek attempted to place the ball toward the far left post, but it took a slight deflection off Surridge and went into the back of the net.

33' (0-2) - The Boys in Gold doubled their lead when Mukhtar took a shot outside the 18-yard box and his attempt was blocked by Callender. Espinoza was then able to push the rebound over the line.

35' (1-2) - Just moments later, Minnesota United scored their first goal of the night, coming from Nectarios Triantis after obtaining possession in the middle of the pitch. Triantis carried into the attacking third where he then fired a shot from long distance and found the top left corner of the net.

47' (1-3) - Two minutes into the second half, Surridge scored his second goal of the night. Yazbek carried into the left side of the penalty area and made a pass back to connect with Surridge, where he took the shot to find the back of the net.

54' - After a clearance attempt from Nashville, Jefferson Diaz obtained possession, Diaz controlled the ball with his chest and then fired a volley, forcing goalkeeper Brian Schwake to send the attempt over the net for a corner kick for the Loons.

82' - Yeboah created a dangerous opportunity after Kyle Duncan sent in a cross into the penalty area and Yeboah redirected the ball with a header, but the attempt went just wide of the right post.

90' + 5' - After MNUFC were awarded a free kick on the left flank in the attacking third, Joaquín Pereyra stepped up to take the kick. His kick found Diaz inside the 18-yard box, where he headed the ball but the attempt just went over the crossbar.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 NSH - Sam Surridge (Patrick Yazbek) - 26'

0-2 NSH - Cristian Espinoza - 33'

1-2 MIN - Nectarios Triantis - 35'

1-3 NSH - Sam Surridge (Patrick Yazbek) - 47'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

NSH- Jeisson Palacios (caution) - 81'

MIN - Julian Gressel (caution) - 89'

Notable Stats

1 - Defender Kyle Duncan made his Minnesota United debut in tonight's match after coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute.

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Nectarios Triantis

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Drake Callender; D Anthony Markanich (Kyle Duncan 75'), Devin Padelford (DJ Taylor 86'), Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz; M Joaquín Pereyra, Nectarios Triantis (Mamadou Dieng 75'), Wil Trapp (Owen Gene 86'); F Tomás Chancalay, Kelvin Yeboah, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Julian Gressel 66')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D Carlos Harvey, Nicolás Romero; M Peter Stroud

Nashville SC XI: GK Brian Schwake; D Daniel Lovitz (Josh Bauer 63'), Jeisson Palacios, Maxwell Woledzi, Andy Najar (Reed Baker-Whiting 78'); M Patrick Yazbek, Alex Muyl, Edvard Tagseth; F Hany Mukhtar (Ahmed Qasem 86'), Sam Surridge (Woobens Pacius 87'), Cristian Espinoza (Warren Madrigal 78')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Joe Willis; D Jack Maher, Jordan Knight; M Bryan Acosta

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC

BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia

03.15.2026 | MLS 2025 Regular Season | Match 4

3:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES

Overall thoughts on tonight's match...

"Obviously disappointing. A disappointing result. Some mistakes that on another day that we would hope not to make. We looked very solid in the way that we defended last week. A little disjointed in the way that we dealt with their movement tonight. Credit to them, they're a good team and they offer a lot on the ball. The times that we did win the ball, it was very difficult for us to connect that first pass out of pressure and to be able to get into a sustained possession and be able to get sort of set in our attacking structure. So, difficult night. There are a few things we can look at, and like I said to the guys, there's a lot that's correctable. It is not like the sky is falling or anything like that. We just made some, some simple mistakes against a very good team, and when that happens, you get punished."

On Sam Surridge's first goal of the night...

"The first [goal] and third [goal] are probably really close in terms of offside decisions, but you can't be relying on that [offsides]. There is a lot that goes into that first goal in terms of the string of mistakes and then we find ourselves out of shape pretty quick. Like I said, they punish you, the movement we did not deal with well enough. We didn't overall in the game and it leads to moments like that, we didn't get to the ball and finish. When we're trying to get pressured to the ball, they are always often able to come back inside and then that gives you problems. When they can come back inside and open you up that way, it is difficult. We certainly got punished for it."

On the impact of Captain Michael Boxall in the defense...

"Obviously you're missing someone that has tremendous experience and steady leadership and an elite performer. He hasn't missed a game in, I don't know how long, in terms of being withheld though injury. It is an opportunity for guys to step up. On the whole, I don't think you can pin it on just missing Boxy [Michael Boxall]. I think collectively, our team's defending was not up to the standard that we've seen so far this season."

On adjusting after an early goal from the opposition...

"Disappointing. Clearly you want you to be able to pull back an equalizer. You don't want to make the hole bigger. That was disappointing but also the fashion in which we conceded. Again, it is a moment where we almost get pressured to the ball, we almost get there and then we get punished. They are able to come back inside, they are able to get forward and then we are scrambling. It is more that it followed the theme of some of the other instances in the game where we got broken down. That is clearly something we need to work on."

On Morris Duggan and Devin Padelford's partnership in defense...

"The team in general had a lot of really good moments. We came here and got 14 shots against a very good team and we had some great looks in front of goal. The guys across the back Jeff [Jefferson Diaz] included, there were some really good moments. Again there are some things as a team we really need to correct."

On Kyle Duncan's first minutes as a Loon...

"He [Kyle Duncan] was really composed on the ball, had some good touches and got himself into some good areas. It's hard to come into a game in that situation and I know he has been really chomping at the bit to get his opportunity, so just pleased for him to do that. Obviously, you'd like for it to be in different circumstances and come off with that feeling of getting a result, but I thought he acquitted himself well."

On Nectarios Triantis' goal...

"He [Nectarios Triantis] has shown a real knack for scoring from distance, that's for sure. It's an absolute screamer. He's played well, he and Wil [Trapp] have been good and they will continue to refine how they work together in possession and how we can get those guys on the ball more. Nectar has done a really good job since he came here. I've said it many times, that it is difficult to come in midseason like he did last year and make an immediate impact. He's having a bigger role this year and he's always hungry for more, so I'm really pleased that he got that reward."

On how the team looks to rebound after tonight's 3-1 loss...

"The first [thing] is to watch the game back and really be quite analytical about the performance and make sure we are not just reacting to the result. I do think there were some good moments in the game. There were certainly some things we can correct, we have a longer week. We have the time on the training field. Largely it will be to reflect, to be able to show some of these moments to the guys and put that into the training and then hopefully move better. I don't think any team is the finished product at this time of the year and what you want to do is have a good foundation, which we have. A couple good results so far to start the season, which we have and then we continue to build and the team will continue to get better."







