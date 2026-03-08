D.C. United Lose 1-2 against Inter Miami CF at M&T Bank Stadium
Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
D.C. United battled back from a two-goal deficit against Inter Miami CF on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium, as Tai Baribo pulled one back in the 75th minute with a clinical finish from the center of the box. The Black-and-Red showed plenty of fight throughout, generating chances via Lucas Bartlett, Jackson Hopkins, and Louis Munteanu as they pushed for an equalizer in the closing stages. Despite the 2-1 final, D.C. United's resilience and second-half pressure will give the club confidence heading into next week's road match at Chicago FC.
Player Notes
Forward Tai Baribo scored his second goal for the Black-and-Red in the 75th minute; Baribo completed 90 minutes played.
Midfielder Joao Peglow had two chances created and six ground duels for D.C. United in 90 minutes played.
Goalkeeper Sean Johnson recorded three saves on five shots on target for the Black-and-Red.
Defender Kye Rowles recorded an 88% passing accuracy and had five defensive recoveries in 90 minutes played.
#DCvMIA
The Black-and-Red is 4-5-3 against Inter Miami CF all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United has a 2-3-2 record against Inter Miami CF at home in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
D.C. United are 1-1-0 at home this 2026 MLS season.
D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti, Kye Rowles, Keisuke Kurokawa, Matti Peltola (Jacob Murrell 90" + 1"), Brandon Servania (Nikola Markovic 61'), Jackson Hopkins (Caden Clark 82'), João Peglow, Tai Baribo, Gabriel Pirani (Louis Munteanu 61')
Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Hosei Kijima, Gavin Turner, Conner Antley, Sean Nealis, Jared Stroud
Head Coach: René Weiler
Inter Miami CF Lineup: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael dos Santos, Noah Allen, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia (Gonzalo Lujan 88'), Lionel Messi, Mateo Silvetti (Tadeo Allende 71'), Germán Berterame
Unused Substitutes: Rocco Rios-Novo, Ian Fray, David Ayala, David Ruiz, Luis Suarez, Daniel Pinter, Cesar Ezequiel Abadia-Reda
Head Coach: Javier Mascherano
Major League Soccer Stories from March 7, 2026
- Inter Miami CF Defeats D.C. United 1-2 on the Road - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Lose 1-2 against Inter Miami CF at M&T Bank Stadium - D.C. United
- Colorado Rapids Call up Zackory Campagnolo on Short-Term Agreement for Match against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Signs Midfielder Aron John on Short-Term Agreement from Crown Legacy - Charlotte FC
- 10-Man Orlando City SC Falls 5-0 to New York City FC - Orlando City SC
- New York City FC Opens Home Slate by Blasting Orlando City SC - New York City FC
- Timbers Sign T2 Defender Charles Ondo and Midfielder Eric Izoita to Short-Term Agreements - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Travels to Take on St. Louis CITY SC Saturday Night at Energizer Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Face Philadelphia Union in Road Match Today at 4:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Inter Miami CF Signs Cesar Abadia-Reda on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Orlando City SC Signs Dylan Judelson to Short-Term Agreement - Orlando City SC
- CF Montréal Set for Sunday Clash with Red Bull New York - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Summer Camps Return for 2026 with New Camps and Opportunities for Elite Soccer Development - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Lose 1-2 against Inter Miami CF at M&T Bank Stadium
- D.C. United, DC Power FC and Baltimore Ravens Host Youth Engagement Event with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore Ahead of B-MORE United Day Match
- D.C. United Lose 1-0 against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium
- D.C. United Signs Goalkeeper Grant Leveille to a Homegrown Contract.
- D.C. United Announces Landmark Multi-Year Partnership with Lafayette Federal Credit Union