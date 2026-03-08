D.C. United Lose 1-2 against Inter Miami CF at M&T Bank Stadium

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United battled back from a two-goal deficit against Inter Miami CF on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium, as Tai Baribo pulled one back in the 75th minute with a clinical finish from the center of the box. The Black-and-Red showed plenty of fight throughout, generating chances via Lucas Bartlett, Jackson Hopkins, and Louis Munteanu as they pushed for an equalizer in the closing stages. Despite the 2-1 final, D.C. United's resilience and second-half pressure will give the club confidence heading into next week's road match at Chicago FC.

Player Notes

Forward Tai Baribo scored his second goal for the Black-and-Red in the 75th minute; Baribo completed 90 minutes played.

Midfielder Joao Peglow had two chances created and six ground duels for D.C. United in 90 minutes played.

Goalkeeper Sean Johnson recorded three saves on five shots on target for the Black-and-Red.

Defender Kye Rowles recorded an 88% passing accuracy and had five defensive recoveries in 90 minutes played.

The Black-and-Red is 4-5-3 against Inter Miami CF all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United has a 2-3-2 record against Inter Miami CF at home in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 1-1-0 at home this 2026 MLS season.

D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti, Kye Rowles, Keisuke Kurokawa, Matti Peltola (Jacob Murrell 90" + 1"), Brandon Servania (Nikola Markovic 61'), Jackson Hopkins (Caden Clark 82'), João Peglow, Tai Baribo, Gabriel Pirani (Louis Munteanu 61')

Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Hosei Kijima, Gavin Turner, Conner Antley, Sean Nealis, Jared Stroud

Head Coach: René Weiler

Inter Miami CF Lineup: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael dos Santos, Noah Allen, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia (Gonzalo Lujan 88'), Lionel Messi, Mateo Silvetti (Tadeo Allende 71'), Germán Berterame

Unused Substitutes: Rocco Rios-Novo, Ian Fray, David Ayala, David Ruiz, Luis Suarez, Daniel Pinter, Cesar Ezequiel Abadia-Reda

Head Coach: Javier Mascherano







Major League Soccer Stories from March 7, 2026

