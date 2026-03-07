Timbers Sign T2 Defender Charles Ondo and Midfielder Eric Izoita to Short-Term Agreements

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed Timbers2 defender Charles Ondo and midfielder Eric Izoita to short-term agreements ahead of today's Cascadia Cup match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the club announced today. Additionally, Izoita has signed his first professional contract with T2 through the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Kickoff for today's match at Providence Park is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a broadcast available on Apple TV in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).

Ondo, 22, is in his second season with Timbers2. In MLS NEXT Pro play, the defender has registered 23 appearances (all starts) for T2, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He made his Timbers2 debut on April 13, 2025, starting against Colorado Rapids 2. Most recently, Ondo was a member of the first team's 2026 preseason. The defender has earned seven caps at the senior international level for Equatorial Guinea, most recently appearing for the Nzalang Nacional in the Africa Cup of Nations, starting against Algeria on Dec. 31, 2025.

Izoita, 18, is a Portland Timbers Academy product from Vancouver, Washington, and signs his first professional contract with T2. In his first MLS NEXT Pro season for Timbers2 (2025), Izoita made 21 appearances (14 starts), registering two assists in just under 1,280 minutes played. He made his T2 debut on March 15, 2025, earning a start against Real Monarchs. Notably, the midfielder was also a member of the Timbers' preseason squad this year.







