Columbus Crew Name Darlington Nagbe Individual Development Coach

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew today announced Darlington Nagbe's appointment as Individual Development Coach. In this role, the Club legend and four-time MLS Cup champion will work with all levels of the Crew's player pathway from the First Team to the youngest Academy groups with a focus on creating customized improvement plans tailored to the needs of each player.

"Darlington's character and breadth of soccer knowledge make him an invaluable addition to our staff. This is a perfect coaching role for his experience and personality to maximize the potential and long-term growth of players throughout our Club," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "Beyond his accomplishments on the field, what sets Darlington apart is the genuine care he puts into building meaningful relationships. He will be an incredible resource to our entire Club, especially our young players. Having direct access to that experience and someone who can mentor them one-on-one and share his soccer expertise is invaluable to their growth and the long-term success of our Club."

"I'm excited to remain a part of the Crew family and still be part of this Club, team and community that has given me so much as a player," said Nagbe. "I now get a chance to be part of the staff to help the young athletes at our Club develop in soccer but also off the field, to be a voice of reason and support, and do whatever I can to give back in any way possible. Growing up as an athlete, I always wished I had a certain type of support, so what I didn't have as a player and athlete, hopefully I can offer to the young athletes trying to navigate the same path I took to become a professional soccer player."

Continued Nagbe, "The Club now has all these resources that are available to the young athletes. Growing up, I had a separation in terms of schooling and playing, but here the kids have the facilities, schooling and access to top quality coaches for the chance to develop both on and off the field. They additionally have the chance to be around First Team players, Crew 2 players and all levels of the Academy, so they can always see the next step in their future and what they want to become."

Nagbe will assist coaches in delivery of positional, unit and team specific training sessions while helping align the Individual Development Plans with on-field instruction, a reflection of the Club's continued commitment to a player-focused development model.

The recipient of the 2024 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award, given to an MLS player for dedication to fostering equity and inclusion, enriching lives and improving their community, Nagbe will also continue his long-standing commitment to supporting Crew and Columbus philanthropic initiatives, including the "Stay in the Game!" Attendance Network and the Crew's "Soccer in Schools" program.

A four-time MLS Cup champion, 15-year veteran and three-time MLS All-Star Game selection, Nagbe retired from professional soccer following the conclusion of the Crew's 2025 season. Nagbe served as the Black & Gold's leader on and off the pitch since 2020 after tenures with the Portland Timbers (2011-2017) and Atlanta United FC (2018-2019). He helped inspire the Crew's journey to winning two MLS Cups (2020 and 2023), Leagues Cup 2024 and the 2021 Campeones Cup, as well as guided the organization to its first Concacaf Champions Cup Final appearance in 2024. He made 445 regular season appearances, fifth-most in MLS history, and 34 postseason starts, collecting three goals and two assists.







