New York City FC Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft Pick Kevin Pierre to a First Team Contract
Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced that it has signed Midfielder Kevin Pierre to a First Team contract for 2026 with options through the 2028-29 season.
Selected in the Second Round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft with the 57th overall pick, Pierre took part in preseason with the First Team and featured in friendlies, including the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational.
"Kevin has impressed from day one in preseason and earned the respect of his teammates and coaches," said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant. "We believe he has the tools to further bolster our midfield, and we're pleased to welcome Kevin to New York City FC."
The Midfielder becomes the latest SuperDraft selection to sign a First Team contract with New York City FC following three seasons at Georgia Southern University, where Pierre made 51 appearances, scoring two goals and providing four assists. Pierre ranked third on the team in minutes played during the 2025 season, logging nearly 1,500 minutes, and earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team honors while helping lead the Eagles to a program-best of 13 wins.
"Signing with New York City FC is a special moment for me and my family," said Midfielder Kevin Pierre. "I've been working toward this opportunity my whole life. The focus now is on being the best teammate and player I can be to help the team."
Pierre traveled to California with the 'Boys in Blue' and is eligible for selection ahead of the Club's season opener against the LA Galaxy on Sunday, February 22 at 7pm ET.
Transaction: New York City FC signs Midfielder Kevin Pierre to a First Team contractfor 2026 with options through the 2028-29 season.
Name: Kevin Pierre
Position: Midfielder
College: Georgia Southern University
Date of Birth: June 21, 2003
Birthplace: Okinawa, Japan
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 186 lbs
How Acquired: Selected in the Second Round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft
