New York City FC Draws LAFC in Preseason Match
Published on February 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC opened their 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational campaign with a 1-1 draw against LAFC. After spending the majority of the match in the attacking end and creating several opportunities to score, Midfielder Nico Fernández Mercau broke through in the second half to put the 'Boys in Blue' ahead. LAFC responded in the final moments, as Forward Denis Bouanga found the back of the net to level the match.
WHAT'S NEXT
New York City FC are set to play Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, February 11 at 4:30pm ET in the second match of the 2026 Coachella Valley invitational. They will next play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, February 14 at 4pm ET.
WHERE TO WATCH
In courtesy of Etihad Airways, fans will be able to watch the 'Boys in Blue' at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational live on newyorkcityfc.com, on the Club's YouTube channel. In addition, both matches will air on linear broadcast TV in New York on FOX affiliate WWOR-TV, channel 9. Hometown New York City FC English radio play-by-play broadcaster Glenn Crooks will be on the call for the matches in Coachella.
New York City FC gathers around Nico Fernández Mercau following his goal
