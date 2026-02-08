For the Love of Fútbol: Special Deals Announced for 2026 Season Tickets and Concaf Champions Round of 16

Starting today until Sunday, Feb. 15, fans will be able to secure premium single-match tickets to watch the team in action in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale (1350 NW 55th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309) on March 18. The Club will face Nashville SC or Atlético Ottawa. Tickets also include Food and drink options!

Take advantage of the special Valentine's Day offer and secure your tickets while supplies last!

2026 MLS SEASON TICKETS FOR AS LOW AS $45 PER MATCH

Starting Monday until Saturday, Feb. 14, fans can get Season Tickets for as low as $45 per match. Season Ticket Members not only lock in seats for each of the 17 regular-season home games in 2026, but also enjoy priority access to playoffs and other competitions, discounts on food, beverage, merchandise, parking, and more.

For additional information about this offer, Season Tickets, group seating, or suite/luxury seating, please contact tickets@intermiamicf.com.







