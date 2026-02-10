The All Nations Kit: New York City FC Unveil New Secondary Kit

New York City FC today unveiled their new secondary kit, the All Nations Kit, the Club's celebration of the banner and spirit that unites our five-borough nation of nations. Captured throughout New York City, the kit launch imagery features New Yorkers in their respective elements. Together as a whole, it shows a massive tapestry of human energy that is unmistakably New York City.

On the front panel and sleeves of the All Nations Kit is a mid-century modern-style, overlapping spherical pattern. Drawing inspiration from the 1964-65 World's Fair at Flushing Meadows Park, the kit represents how the many cultures of New York City combine to form something even greater.

The metallic logos, details, and trims throughout the kit are influenced by the Unisphere, the centerpiece of Flushing Meadows, as well as the jock tag: a reminder of the Club's role playing the World's Game for the World's City. Together with the kit's white shorts and orange socks, the uniform is a living representation of the New York City flag and the many nations brought together as one under its banner.

"New York City is the capital of the world, a place where cultures, languages, and traditions from every corner of the globe don't just coexist, but shape something entirely new," said Milo Kowalski, New York City FC Senior Director, Creative. "With the FIFA World Cup returning to the United States and arriving in our own backyard, this kit is our way of honoring the world's game in the world's city. The All Nations Kit reflects the energy, pride, and diversity that define New York City and our Club. It is a celebration of the dynamic multicultural fabric that unites our five boroughs under one banner, on and off the pitch."

The subjects of the All Nations Kit launch imagery come from across New York City, bridging boroughs and backgrounds, reflecting the vast array of people that make up our Club and our city.

Adrian Cepeda: Founder of The World's Borough Bookshop, Adrian is proudly fostering literacy and a love of books his home neighborhood of Jackson Heights, Queens.

Ben Maltz: A board member of supporters club The Third Rail and longstanding City Member, Ben is one of the creative minds behind some of the supporters' recent tifos and designs.

John Schaefer: More well-known as the longstanding voice of WNYC's New Sounds and Soundcheck, John has been helping organize weekly pickup soccer games for over two decades in Brooklyn

Lateaka Hatcher & Jimmy Grammarossa: Working on-site to help build Etihad Park and New York City's cathedral of soccer, Lateaka is the site's safety manager and Jimmy, a lifelong soccer fan, one of its carpenters.

Lil Dee: Hailing from Coney Island, Danny Williams (aka Lil Dee) is an emerging talent in the rap scene, carrying the torch from previous generations into the next era.

Luis "Tuti" G.: Someone who needs no introduction among our supporters, Tuti is often found on matchdays at the front of the march to the match and has become a staple of the supporters club Los Templados.

New York City FC Girls Academy U-17 team: This squad of players are the proud NY State Cup Champions 2025 and USYS National League Conference Champions 2025.

The Quezada family: An Ecuadorian-American family and fans of New York City FC since 2019, they are the founders of local clothing manufacturer, Digital Moda NY.

Torae: A Coney Island native and familiar face with the New York City FC faithful as one of the Club's in-stadium hosts, Torae is a musical creator and host of 'The Tor Guide.'

