Atlanta United Harkens Back to the 'Spirit of '96' for Community Kit

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta Atlanta United tonight unveiled the "Spirit of '96" as its Community Kit for the 2026 MLS season, a campaign which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Centennial Olympic Games placing the eyes of the world on Georgia's capital city. Elements of the kit - ranging from iconic colors to Roman numerals and more - pay homage to Atlanta's grandest international moment to date as the city, its club and supporters eye the future and prepare for a return to the global spotlight during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"We are proud to honor Atlanta, our club and the event that put our city on the global sports map with a Community Kit that has been thirty years in the making," said Skate Noftsinger, Atlanta United Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer. "Throughout the season, our club will help tell the story of Atlanta's journey from Olympic host city to the epicenter of soccer in North America. The Spirit of '96 will be a season-long representation of the big moments that happen here."

The Spirit of '96 blends the bold colors of the Centennial Olympiad with Atlanta United's core look, as the green is a nod to Atlanta's tree canopy while the gold represents the club's signature style and symbolizes victory on the world stage.

Other Olympic-inspired notes include the placement of a star-filled Atlanta United gold medal crest over the heart of the kit, Roman numerals MCMXCVI - MMXXVI (1996 - 2026) placed inside the neck tag as a symbol of connectivity between Atlanta's global sporting events, and laurel wreaths on the back neck tag representing victory and honor. The kit will go on sale to the public tomorrow, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. ET.

For the 10th consecutive season, American Family Insurance is the centerpiece partner for the club's First Team kits. Emory Healthcare, the club's Official Team Healthcare Provider, returns for its second year as a sleeve sponsor for Atlanta United and will continue as the primary kit sponsor for ATL UTD 2 during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. The Connector, last season's club kit, returns in 2026 as the primary kit.

"At American Family, our mission is to inspire, protect and restore dreams, and we know many dreamers have worn the Atlanta United kit on the pitch, as well as inspired so many fans who wear it to dream fearlessly. We're honored to join Atlanta United in celebrating the new 'Spirit of '96' community kit, and its representation of rich pasts and limitless futures," said Sherina Smith, American Family Insurance Chief Marketing Officer.

Atlanta United opens the MLS Regular Season on Saturday, Feb. 21 with a nationally televised road matchup against FC Cincinnati (4:30 p.m., FOX, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). The 5-Stripes make their home debut March 7 against Real Salt Lake (7 p.m.). All Atlanta United matches are available on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.