Charlotte FC Reveals New Primary Kit Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today officially unveiled the Club's new primary kit, Carolina Kit: Crowns Up, by adidas ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

The new kit will be available in person at the Team Store at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, February 11 at 11:00 a.m. It is currently available online at mlsstore.com and adidas.com.

In the Club's 5th anniversary, the new design draws from the foundation built in 2022. The new primary kit brings a familiar design to fans while also reinforcing the long-term vision to be progressive, collective and ambitious. The Carolina Kit: Crowns Up connects fans to our roots while also pushing forward to the future with the biggest season ahead.

Ally Financial, Charlotte FC's lead and founding partner, is represented as the front-of-kit sponsor as it has for each kit in the Club's history. Rugs.com will also be the sleeve sponsor for the third season and can be found on the right sleeve of the kit.

The kit will be formally celebrated this evening in front of fans during an exclusive launch party at The Fillmore with a special performance by North Carolina country star Chris Lane. Limited tickets for this free event are still available.

On February 12, the kit is scheduled to be available at third-party retailers around the Carolinas.







