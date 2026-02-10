Charlotte FC Reveals New Primary Kit Ahead of 2026 Season
Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today officially unveiled the Club's new primary kit, Carolina Kit: Crowns Up, by adidas ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season.
The new kit will be available in person at the Team Store at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, February 11 at 11:00 a.m. It is currently available online at mlsstore.com and adidas.com.
In the Club's 5th anniversary, the new design draws from the foundation built in 2022. The new primary kit brings a familiar design to fans while also reinforcing the long-term vision to be progressive, collective and ambitious. The Carolina Kit: Crowns Up connects fans to our roots while also pushing forward to the future with the biggest season ahead.
Ally Financial, Charlotte FC's lead and founding partner, is represented as the front-of-kit sponsor as it has for each kit in the Club's history. Rugs.com will also be the sleeve sponsor for the third season and can be found on the right sleeve of the kit.
The kit will be formally celebrated this evening in front of fans during an exclusive launch party at The Fillmore with a special performance by North Carolina country star Chris Lane. Limited tickets for this free event are still available.
On February 12, the kit is scheduled to be available at third-party retailers around the Carolinas.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 10, 2026
- San Diego FC Unveils the 2026 Unprecedented Unity Kit - San Diego FC
- Revolution Unveil the New "Independence Day" Kit - New England Revolution
- LAFC Debuts New 2026 Home Kit Ahead of Club's Ninth Season - Los Angeles FC
- The All Nations Kit: New York City FC Unveil New Secondary Kit - New York City FC
- Charlotte FC Reveals New Primary Kit Ahead of 2026 Season - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Reveal Civic Stadium Kit Honoring 100th anniversary of Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Introduce VeloCITY, New Home Kit for the 2026 Season - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Introduces 'Reverb' Primary Jersey for 2026 and 2027 Seasons - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Unveil New 2026 Primary "1776 Kit" - Philadelphia Union
- Major League Soccer Clubs and adidas to Unveil 2026 Jerseys - MLS
- CF Montréal Partners with PROCURE to Unveil New Away Jersey - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Presents 2026 'Decade Kit' - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC Nets Club-Record Fee in Transfer of Jonathan Pérez - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Lukas MacNaughton - St. Louis City SC
- San Diego FC Unveils the 2026 Unprecedented Unity Kit - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Agustín Anello - Philadelphia Union
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC Reveals New Primary Kit Ahead of 2026 Season
- Charlotte FC Drop Friendly to San Jose Earthquakes at Coachella Valley Invitational
- Charlotte FC Signs Crown Legacy FC Goalkeeper Isaac Walker
- Charlotte FC Loans Goalkeeper Chituru Odunze to Phoenix Rising FC
- Charlotte FC Signs Free Agent Center Back Henry Kessler