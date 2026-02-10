Major League Soccer Clubs and adidas to Unveil 2026 Jerseys

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK (Feb. 10, 2026) - Ahead of the 2026 MLS season kicking off February 21, adidas and all 30 MLS clubs will unveil their new 2026 jerseys to be worn throughout the season. Designed to reflect the identity, culture, and pride of each club, the kits mark an exciting new chapter for MLS at the intersection of sport, culture, and entertainment.

Several 2026 jerseys draw inspiration from legendary music icons and local music movements, paying tribute to the artists, sounds, and scenes that have shaped club communities across North America. From subtle design details to statement graphics, each kit tells a story rooted in place, honoring supporters while inviting a new generation of fans to connect with their club on and off the pitch.

"2026 is going to be a milestone year for our sport and our league, and the 2026 jerseys are a representation of how the league, adidas and our clubs are taking it to the next level by developing kits that will inspire and spark emotion amongst our passionate supporters," said Rachel Hoagland, MLS SVP of Consumer Products. "With designs spanning various areas across sports, culture and entertainment, each jersey has its own story and highlight the unique traditions that exist within each MLS club. We can't wait to see how our fans connect with and sport these kits throughout the biggest year in MLS history."

In anticipation of the jersey unveilings this week, MLS clubs are bringing the excitement directly to their communities with a series of musical performances, local events, and interactive fan experiences.

Additionally, the themes for the 2026 jerseys will capture the essence of each club's unique history and community.

Atlanta United - In celebration of Atlanta United's new "Spirit of '96" community kit, the club and American Family Insurance will host an exclusive kit launch experience at the Delta Flight Museum for season ticket members on Tuesday, Feb. 10. The event will feature museum exhibits, appearances from Olympians with ties to Atlanta, food and entertainment as attendees traverse the city's 30-year journey to become the epicenter of soccer in North America. The kit will be on display and on sale for fans in attendance as the club kicks off the 2026 MLS season.

Austin FC - Austin FC officially dropped "The Rooted Kit", the club's new secondary jersey. The kit celebrates Austin's connection to the outdoors and pays homage to the city's natural beauty. The Club's new VERDE look is inspired by the aquatic greens and clear waters of Barton Springs and the lush flora and fauna found around the greenbelt. An oak tree graphic, set in front of the Congress Bridge on Town Lake in downtown Austin, adorns the jocktag and symbolizes Austin's resilient spirit. The back neck reads "ROOTED IN ATX" - signifying the Club's firmly-planted and still-growing roots.

CF Montréal - CF Montréal will unveil its new away jersey that highlights the club's, and the Saputo family's, longstanding partnership with PROCURE. Underlining the Club's commitment to community support, a portion of all new away jersey sales will be donated to PROCURE, and the Saputo family will also be matching the accumulated total with an additional donation. Inspired by the Club's 2015 kit, the new away jersey has been reimagined to include bold, organic stripes and was designed to convey a message that matters: the importance of raising awareness of prostate cancer. In conjunction with PROCURE, the jersey's use represents a commitment to fight, to support and to stand with those affected by this illness.

Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC will unveil its new primary kit, The Carolina Kit: Crowns Up, on February 10 at its annual Kit Launch Party. To commemorate the club's fifth anniversary, The Crown will host a concert featuring a North Carolina based country star. Fans in attendance will also get their hands on the new primary kit for the first time, hang out with Sir Minty, and more.

Chicago Fire FC - In celebration of unveiling the Club's 2026 kit titled "Forever Red," Chicago Fire FC is partnering with West Loop coffeehouse Drip Collective for a community event on Saturday, Feb. 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT. In addition to the newly launched kit, guests will enjoy food and refreshments from local Chicago establishments including heart-shaped Lou Malnati's pizza and specialty coffee drinks from Café Bustelo. The pop-up shop will also feature exclusive giveaways as well as Valentine's Day-themed floral bouquets from local black-owned Chicago florist Planks & Pistils and DJ sets from local artists DJ Step and DJ Alexander Great.

FC Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati will unveil its 2026 jersey - the Seven Hills Kit - on Feb. 11 through digital-first storytelling showcasing FCC players among the city's iconic Seven Hills. The kit will be celebrated at an exclusive season ticket member event at TQL Stadium surrounding the launch. The 2026 kit will be available on FCCGo.com and at the FCC Team Stores.

Colorado Rapids - The Colorado Rapids will unveil its 2026 primary kit on Wednesday, Feb. 11, showcasing a design two years in the making. Heading into a massive year for soccer in North America, the Rapids are taking this opportunity to honor the club's legacy and celebrate with an unexpected new look. In tandem with the kit launch, the Colorado Rapids and UCHealth are proud to announce a landmark initiative to donate 10,000 soccer balls to Colorado youth. To bring this mission to life, UCHealth and the Rapids will embark on a week-long road show across five cities, engaging schools and local non-profits to foster a culture of wellness and inspire a healthier Colorado.

Columbus Crew - The Columbus Crew will debut their "Crafted for Excellence Kit" that further strengthens the Crew's hardworking identity through simplicity, clarity and purpose. Elegant, wearable and representing the Black & Gold's ethos, the jock tag on the lower front left side draws subtle color accents and inspiration from the City of Columbus flag and honors local pride while the design pulls in the texture of a soccer pitch and pays tribute to the Crew's legacy as Major League Soccer's first Club. The kit also features a secondary signoff design with the phrase "Wholeheartedly Committed to Crafting Excellence" and the Club's founding year of 1996 on the inside neck.

Houston Dynamo FC - On Wednesday, Feb. 11, the Dynamo will launch the Mission Control Kit, the club's new alternate jersey for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The design features a satellite view of Houston, inspired by the city's pioneering spirit in space exploration. The heat map overlay illustrates the passion for the game that burns across the city, and the energy Dynamo fans bring to Shell Energy Stadium. Following the jersey unveil, the club will host the 2026 Dynamo Season Kickoff Fan Fest on Saturday, Feb. 14, at Shell Energy Stadium. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase their own Mission Control Kits and get a first look at the new Dynamo roster as the team takes on New York Red Bulls in a Torneo de Tejas preseason match.

Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF will unveil its bold new away jersey on Feb. 11 as the Club enters a new era with the opening of its world-class home at Miami Freedom Park. Driven by the Club's Freedom to Dream motto, the jersey launch celebrates giving back to the communities that fuel its global spirit. Closing its Champions Tour in Puerto Rico after unforgettable stops in Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador, where fans embraced the Club with overwhelming warmth, Inter Miami CF's preseason journey and jersey launch come full circle through the power of community. On Thursday, Feb. 12, 40 underprivileged children in Puerto Rico will be gifted a once-in-a-lifetime experience, becoming among the first fans in the world to wear the Club's new jersey at the Inter Miami CF Foundation Youth International Fútbol Clinic. Hosted alongside Main Partner Royal Caribbean, the clinic will bring together Inter Miami CF Academy coaches and local celebrities to inspire young dreamers. The next day, on Friday, Feb. 13, the reigning MLS Cup champions will debut the new away jersey in front of its fans in beautiful Puerto Rico against Independiente del Valle at Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium. Pop-up retail stores across Puerto Rico, as well as the Club's South Florida official stores, including Inter Miami CF Stadium and Miami International Airport, will have the jersey available to fans starting Feb. 11.

LA Galaxy - The LA Galaxy teased their 2026 home kit, VeloCITY, at the Preseason Kickoff Event for Season Ticket Members presented by Herbalife, marking the next chapter in the club's 30+ year legacy. With global soccer returning to Los Angeles in 2026, the new kit puts a bold spin on the iconic sash and brings blue back to the forefront, honoring the club's roots and the energy of the city. Inspired by the momentum of LA and the Legends who helped define the Galaxy, including Cobi Jones, Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, and many more, the launch will roll out through a digital-first campaign spotlighting the culture and community behind the crest. The unveiling sets the tone for a landmark year as the world's game returns to the Galaxy's backyard.

LAFC - Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will officially unveil its 2026 primary jersey during an exclusive launch event on Tuesday, February 10 at The LINE Hotel in Koreatown. The evening will feature an experiential shopping experience, allowing attendees to view and purchase the new jersey on site.

Nashville SC - Fans interested in viewing and purchasing Nashville SC's new primary jersey are invited to attend a special Nashville SC takeover of Fogg Street Lawn Club taking place Tuesday, Feb. 10 to Saturday, Feb. 28, culminating with a joint Nashville SC and Nashville Predators watch party when the Boys in Gold take on FC Dallas and the Preds take on the Stars in Texas the evening of the 28th.

New England Revolution - The Revolution will take over the Old State House in historic Boston, the oldest surviving public building in Boston, to debut their new Club Kit, launching Tuesday, February 10th. As New England kicks off the nation's 250th anniversary celebration, the Revolution will also take the new kit on tour to Boston's North End with a pop-up shop at Ducali Pizzeria & Bar. Revolution players will also visit Boston Children's Hospital in the days after the launch to gift the new Club Kit to patients.

New York City FC - New York City FC will unveil its 2026 secondary kit on Tuesday, Feb. 10, celebrating New York City as a global capital where cultures from around the world converge. With the FIFA World Cup returning to the United States in 2026, the new kit honors the banner that unites the five boroughs and reflects the World's Game at home in the World's City. Inspired by the New York City flag and the Unisphere, the launch will be led by a primarily digital campaign featuring nine New Yorkers from across the city, culminating in a hero video narrated by Head Coach Pascal Jansen. The unveiling will also include a launch event at One4One Sports Lounge.

Orlando City SC - Orlando City will debut its new secondary jersey, the Sunken Treasure Kit, with a launch party at the Final Whistle at Thornton Park Pub on Feb. 10 (6 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET). The evening will feature live music, activations, giveaways, player drop-ins and an appearance from City's beloved mascot, Kingston. Attendees will have early access to purchase the jersey and receive a special limited-edition coin inspired by the kit, one of five exclusive designs being released throughout the season.

Philadelphia Union - Following the release of the 1776 primary kit on February 10, the Philadelphia Union will host pop-up shops in three historic Philadelphia locations. On February 13 the shop will be located at the IBX River Rink from 6:30-8:30pm ET, on February 14 fans can head to Independence Visitors Center between 12-2pm ET, and on February 15 the pop-up shop will conclude at Dilworth Park from 12-2pm ET. Additionally, the Union shop will be open February 14-15 from 9am-5pm ET.

Portland Timbers - In honor of Providence Park's 100th anniversary in 2026, the Portland Timbers today unveiled its 2026 community jersey, the Civic Stadium Kit. Originally opened in 1926 and named Multnomah Civic Stadium, Providence Park is one of the nation's most historic sporting venues and has been home to the Portland Timbers for the past 50 years. Drawing from the stadium's original 1920s architecture, the Civic Stadium Kit features an intricate art deco pattern inspired by the venue's grand arches.

Real Salt Lake - On Feb. 11, Real Salt Lake will unveil its new primary kit ahead of the 2026 campaign, the Switchback Kit. Club representatives will appear on local news programs throughout the day diving into the details and ideologies of the kit including "In Utah, we carve our own path". Kits will be available at the RSL team store on release day.

Red Bull New York - Red Bull New York will unveil the 2026 "Rooted" kit through an immersive, multi-day digital-first launch, designed to build momentum, deepen cultural relevance, and extend storytelling beyond a single moment. The campaign kicks off February 10 with a hero launch film that transports fans into the World of Red Bull, blending RBNY players with local Red Bull athletes, creators and voices. The video celebrates the connectivity of New York and New Jersey through high-energy visuals, dynamic transitions and impactful expression of the communities that shape the club. From launch day through the week, RBNY's digital platforms will activate in layers, featuring lifestyle imagery, player portraits, detailed kit storytelling, interactive fan contests, and social-first content. Each of these pieces are designed to sustain engagement and expand reach throughout the launch window. Beyond digital, Red Bull New York will collaborate with NYU Fashion students on "Rooted, Remixed," an upcycling and styling initiative that reimagines the jersey through a fashion and sustainability lens. This program will live on as a season-long platform, generating original content and cultural touchpoints that reinforce the kit's narrative well beyond launch week.

Sporting Kansas City - Sporting Kansas City will unveil the club's new secondary jersey on Wednesday, and the launch will be amplified by local influencers as well as a fashion-forward activation on track to surprise fans at 31 stops on their morning commute ahead of the club's 31st season. Supporters can shop the kit in men's, women's and youth sizes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sporting Style store in the Budweiser Brew House at Sporting Park from Feb. 11-14 in addition to online orders at SportingStyle.com for in-stadium pick up or at MLSstore.com for home delivery with shipping worldwide.

St. Louis CITY SC - CITY SC's new secondary kit will celebrate St. Louis' storied musical heritage at a private sneak preview event on Tuesday, Feb 9th before its official unveiling on Feb. 10th. The kit launch will kick off a season-long celebration of one of St. Louis' local cultural heroes and include a partnership with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. In addition to special events and new merchandise, CITY SC also is partnering with the Center of Creative Arts (COCA) in St. Louis to launch a music education program for youth and young adults. Funded in part by proceeds from kit sales, the initiative will explore a global iconic musician through song and performance.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC - On February 11, Vancouver Whitecaps FC will officially unveil the club's new 2026 Coastal Jersey. To launch the kit, local members of the community helped showcase the jersey, including representatives from Vancouver Aquarium, BC Ferries, xÃÂ·mÃâ¢ÃÂ¸kÃÂ·Ãâ¢yÃ"Ãâ¢m (Musqueam Indian Band), SÃ¡Â¸ÂµwxÃÂ±wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation), and sÃâ¢lilwÃâ¢taÃÂ¬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation). Fans can purchase the new jerseys at MLSstore.com as well as team stadium stores and retailers, and for complete club plans and more information, visit MLSsoccer.com.

As MLS prepares for the return of the 2026 season, the new jerseys are designed to reflect the passion and energy of supporters as clubs take the field for another year of competition. With the season set to kick off February 21, fans will see the new kits come to life immediately as all 30 clubs begin their campaigns across a full opening weekend slate.

The opening weekend is highlighted by the debut of Walmart Saturday Showdown featuring a marquee matchup between Los Angeles Football Club and reigning MLS Cup champion Inter Miami CF at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (9:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV). Opening Weekend continues Sunday with a national doubleheader featuring LA Galaxy hosting New York City FC on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 p.m. ET, Apple TV), followed by a Western Conference clash between Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids (9 p.m. ET, FS1, FOX Deportes, Apple TV).

Club Launch Day

Austin FC Tuesday, Feb. 10

CF Montréal Tuesday, Feb. 10

Charlotte FC Tuesday, Feb. 10

Chicago Fire FC Tuesday, Feb. 10

Columbus Crew Tuesday, Feb. 10

LA Galaxy Tuesday, Feb. 10

LAFC Tuesday, Feb. 10

Minnesota United Tuesday, Feb. 10

Nashville SC Tuesday, Feb. 10

New England Revolution Tuesday, Feb. 10

New York City FC Tuesday, Feb. 10

Orlando City SC Tuesday, Feb. 10

Philadelphia Union Tuesday, Feb. 10

Portland Timbers Tuesday, Feb. 10

Red Bull New York Tuesday, Feb. 10

San Diego FC Tuesday, Feb. 10

San Jose Earthquakes Tuesday, Feb. 10

Atlanta United Wednesday, Feb. 11

Colorado Rapids Wednesday, Feb. 11

D.C. United Wednesday, Feb. 11

FC Cincinnati Wednesday, Feb. 11

FC Dallas Wednesday, Feb. 11

Houston Dynamo Wednesday, Feb. 11

Inter Miami CF Wednesday, Feb. 11

Real Salt Lake Wednesday, Feb. 11

Seattle Sounders FC Wednesday, Feb. 11

Sporting Kansas City Wednesday, Feb. 11

St. Louis CITY SC Wednesday, Feb. 11

Toronto FC Wednesday, Feb. 11

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Wednesday, Feb. 11







