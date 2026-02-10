San Diego FC Unveils the 2026 Unprecedented Unity Kit

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today unveiled its 2026 Community Kit, also known as the Unprecedented Unity Kit, ahead of the 2026 MLS Regular Season, celebrating football as the world's language and the unparalleled unity of the diverse communities of the San Diego-Tijuana region. The 2026 Unprecedented Unity Kit isn't just a kit; it's a statement that football inspires belonging, creates opportunity, and gives us a shared identity to celebrate.

Fans can purchase the Unprecedented Unity Kit in person at Eighteen Threads, the Club's official retail shop at Mission Valley Mall when doors open at 10:00 a.m. PT, or online at MLSStore.com. Media are invited to attend the store opening to capture fans purchasing the jersey and celebrating the launch in real time.

"Football is the global game. It needs no translation and transcends all borders," said SDFC SVP of Brand, Sebastian Morua. "It is a game for everyone, everywhere - and no city lives that truth more fully than San Diego. We're excited to officially launch the Unprecedented Unity Kit in what will be a special year for the sport in our region."

The Unprecedented Unity Kit celebrates the Club's passion for the game - and how that passion transforms into a collective energy that fuels both the community and SDFC. More than a uniform, the 2026 Community Kit is a symbol of belonging. It represents how football creates shared identity, inspires opportunity, and unites people across cultures and borders. As San Diego and Tijuana step forward together with the world watching in 2026, the jersey stands as a reflection of the people, the culture, and the energy that define the region.

"We are proud to be on the sleeve of a jersey that celebrates our binational heart," said Adriana Gallardo, Founder and CEO of Adriana's Insurance. "At Adriana's Insurance, we believe in a world 'Sin Fronteras,' where football and family unite us all. This symbol of unity is more than a uniform - it is a reflection of the shared energy and pride of our entire community."

Unprecedented Unity Kit Design Elements

The pattern of the Unprecedented Unity Kit reflects the energy found throughout the region, the same energy that fuels the Club. The jock tags were designed by Alexis Samano, a binational artist known for his typographic style. The front tag features the initials "SDTJ," highlighting this binational region and the shared love for the game that connects both. The back-of-neck tag reads "Sin Fronteras," a tribute to football as a game without borders. The Unprecedented Unity Kit reflects how SDFC transcends boundaries and unites, especially in a region so closely connected to Tijuana.

DIRECTV: The Club's Official Jersey Partner

DIRECTV, SDFC's Official Jersey Partner, will be prominently featured on the front of the Unprecedented Unity Kit. The DIRECTV logo will also appear on the Club's primary jerseys throughout the 2026 MLS season.

Adriana's Insurance: The Club's Official Sleeve Partner

Additionally, the Adriana's Insurance logo will be featured on the right sleeve of all SDFC's MLS primary and secondary jerseys worn during all club competitions.







