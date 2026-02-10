CF Montréal Partners with PROCURE to Unveil New Away Jersey

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal unveiled on Tuesday its new away jersey which will be used for the next three seasons.

The new jersey highlights the team's, and the Saputo family's, longstanding partnership with PROCURE, a Quebec-based charitable organization which promotes and contributes to the financing of world-class research in the fight against prostate cancer.

Underlining the Club's commitment to community support, a portion of all new away jersey sales will be donated to PROCURE. The Saputo family will also be matching the accumulated total with an additional donation. The new away jersey is currently available for purchase online and at the Stade Saputo boutique.

Inspired by the Club's 2015 kit, the new away jersey has been reimagined to include bold, organic stripes and was designed to convey a message that matters: the importance of raising awareness of prostate cancer. In conjunction with PROCURE, the jersey's use represents a commitment to fight, to support and to stand with those affected by this illness.

BMO Financial Group, CF Montréal's primary jersey sponsor, is once again featured prominently in the centre of the jersey for a 15th consecutive MLS season. The PROCURE logo adorns the upper portion of the back of the jersey in addition to its lower front while Club sponsor TELUS is displayed on the right sleeve.

A proud member of the Montréal community, and with a First Team composed of male players, CF Montréal has a vested interest in doing its part to eradicate stigma surrounding a disease that on average affects one in every eight men.

"For nearly 20 years, we have had the privilege of working closely with CF Montréal," said PROCURE President and CEO Laurent Proulx. "This strong and inspiring partnership reflects our shared commitment to men's health. We are extremely proud to see the PROCURE logo featured on their new jersey. This visibility represents a unique opportunity to raise awareness among a broad audience about the importance of prostate cancer screening and research. Every conversation sparked by this jersey has the potential to save lives."

CF Montréal kicks off its 2026 season, set to wear the new away jersey for the first time, when the team visits Snapdragon Stadium and San Diego FC for the first time on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 10:30 p.m. EST. The Club will host the Philadelphia Union in its home opener at Stade Saputo on Saturday, April 11 at 2:30 p.m. For tickets, please visit en.cfmontreal.com/tickets/.







