FC Cincinnati Win Penultimate Preseason Match against Brooklyn FC, 2-0

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CLEARWATER, Fla. - FC Cincinnati defeated Brooklyn FC, 2-0, Tuesday afternoon in the Orange and Blue's penultimate preseason match of 2026.

Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela converted from the penalty spot in the 68th minute and Stefan Chirila scored in the 90th minute to give FC Cincinnati a second clean sheet win of the preseason.

FC Cincinnati wrap up the preseason slate tomorrow, February 11 against Orlando City SC in Tampa.

First Half XI: Tah Brian Anunga, Andrei Chirila, Kenji Mboma Dem, Nick Hagglund, Ayoub Jabbari, Stiven Jimenez, Ayoub Lajhar, Evan Louro, Obinna Nwobodo, Alvas Powell, Gerardo Valenzuela

Substitutions:

15'

IN: Félix Samson

OUT: Kenji Mboma Dem

46'

IN: Trialist

OUT: Evan Louro

60'

IN: Stefan Chirila, Will Kuisel

OUT: Ayoub Jabbari, Félix Samson

75'

IN: Ademar Chávez, Giovanni Marioni, Jack Mize

OUT: Tah Brian Anunga, Obinna Nwobodo, Alvas Powell

Remaining 2026 FC Cincinnati Preseason Matches

Wednesday, Feb. 11 - vs. Orlando City SC (Waters Sportsplex; Tampa, Fla.)

2026 FC Cincinnati Season Opener and Home Opener

Wednesday, Feb. 18 - at O&M FC - 8 p.m. ET - Concacaf Champions Cup: Round One, Leg 1 (Estadio Cibao FC; Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic)

Saturday, Feb. 21 - vs. Atlanta United FC - 4:45 p.m. ET - MLS Regular Season (TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio)

