FC Cincinnati Win Penultimate Preseason Match against Brooklyn FC, 2-0
Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CLEARWATER, Fla. - FC Cincinnati defeated Brooklyn FC, 2-0, Tuesday afternoon in the Orange and Blue's penultimate preseason match of 2026.
Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela converted from the penalty spot in the 68th minute and Stefan Chirila scored in the 90th minute to give FC Cincinnati a second clean sheet win of the preseason.
FC Cincinnati wrap up the preseason slate tomorrow, February 11 against Orlando City SC in Tampa.
First Half XI: Tah Brian Anunga, Andrei Chirila, Kenji Mboma Dem, Nick Hagglund, Ayoub Jabbari, Stiven Jimenez, Ayoub Lajhar, Evan Louro, Obinna Nwobodo, Alvas Powell, Gerardo Valenzuela
Substitutions:
15'
IN: Félix Samson
OUT: Kenji Mboma Dem
46'
IN: Trialist
OUT: Evan Louro
60'
IN: Stefan Chirila, Will Kuisel
OUT: Ayoub Jabbari, Félix Samson
75'
IN: Ademar Chávez, Giovanni Marioni, Jack Mize
OUT: Tah Brian Anunga, Obinna Nwobodo, Alvas Powell
Remaining 2026 FC Cincinnati Preseason Matches
Wednesday, Feb. 11 - vs. Orlando City SC (Waters Sportsplex; Tampa, Fla.)
2026 FC Cincinnati Season Opener and Home Opener
Wednesday, Feb. 18 - at O&M FC - 8 p.m. ET - Concacaf Champions Cup: Round One, Leg 1 (Estadio Cibao FC; Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic)
Saturday, Feb. 21 - vs. Atlanta United FC - 4:45 p.m. ET - MLS Regular Season (TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio)
