Cactus Club Cafe Donates Funds to the Inter Miami CF Foundation to Put Towards the Foundation's Work to Provide Education

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Cactus Club Cafe is opening a new location in Downtown Miami this week, and in the lead up to opening day, the restaurant produced a week of dry runs to get their team ready for its grand opening on February 10.

Proceeds from the restaurant's dry run sales are being donated to the Inter Miami CF Foundation in support of its efforts to provide equal access to education for children worldwide. At the end of the dry run period, Cactus Club Cafe presented the Inter Miami CF Foundation with a check for $67,054.84.

Since the Club's inception, community has remained at the forefront of Inter Miami's priorities, serving as an essential driving force of the Club. The Inter Miami CF Foundation was born from this desire and is committed to using fútbol as a catalyst for positive change and measurable impact for the youth. With a focus on education and empowerment for kids and young adults in underserved communities, the Inter Miami CF Foundation is doing its part to ensure that every child has the Freedom to Dream.

"We are proud to welcome our new neighbors at the Cactus Club Cafe to our community and thankful for this act of kindness," said Mari Rey, Director of the Inter Miami CF Foundation. "Their generosity strengthens our ability to invest in education, bringing us closer to our mission of providing children with the Freedom to Dream."

One of the Inter Miami CF Foundation's most impactful milestones includes partnering with global non-profit UNICEF to support children's access to quality education programs in five countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Most recently the Inter Miami CF Foundation hosted International Youth Fútbol Clinics in Peru and Colombia for underprivileged children, with the fifth international clinic alongside the Club's Main Partner Royal Caribbean set to kick off this Thursday in Puerto Rico as the Inter Miami CF First Team travels to Bayamón for the last match of their Champions Preseason Tour.

Cactus Club Cafe in Downtown Miami is an all new elevated dining experience. Inspired by flavors from around the globe and refined by extraordinary culinary talent, the suave atmosphere of the restaurant brings the senses together to form an unforgettable dining experience. Like Inter Miami, community care is at the epicenter of Cactus Club Cafe's values. Cactus Club Cafe prides itself on supporting local farmers, fisheries and producers to curate its chef-driven menu. Beyond the plate, it invests in causes that matter to people, from charitable initiatives to education and mentorship.







