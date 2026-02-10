St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Lukas MacNaughton
Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC has signed center back Lukas MacNaughton through June 30, 2027, with a club option for the 2027-28 season. MacNaughton, 30, brings MLS experience to CITY SC's back line, having made more than 135 professional appearances across club competitions, including 59 in MLS.
MacNaughton joined CITY SC's preseason camp as a trialist and appeared in friendly matches against Red Bull New York, Tampa Rowdies and D.C. United.
"Lukas integrated himself really well with the team both on and off the field during preseason camp," said CITY SC Sporting Director Corey Wray. "He brings valuable MLS experience and has a strong understanding of what we are asking defensively. Adding his skillset and competitiveness gives us important depth at center back as we head into the season."
Born in New York to a Canadian father and an Austrian mother, MacNaughton grew up in Belgium before starting his professional career in 2019 with Pacific FC in the Canadian Premier League. He later joined Toronto FC, making his MLS debut in 2020 before continuing his career in the league with Nashville SC and D.C. United. The defender made 11 appearances for D.C. United during the 2025 MLS season, scoring one goal.
MacNaughton earned his first senior international call-up in 2022 and made his debut for Canada on November 11 in a 1-1 draw against Bahrain. The Canadian speaks five different languages: English, German, French, Spanish and Dutch.
TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC has signed defender Lukas MacNaughton through June 30, 2027, with a club option for the 2027-28 season.
Lukas MacNaughton
Position: Defender
Birthplace: New York City, New York
Birthday: March 8, 1995 (30)
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 185 lbs
Previous Club: DC United
Major League Soccer Stories from February 10, 2026
- San Diego FC Unveils the 2026 Unprecedented Unity Kit - San Diego FC
- Revolution Unveil the New "Independence Day" Kit - New England Revolution
- LAFC Debuts New 2026 Home Kit Ahead of Club's Ninth Season - Los Angeles FC
- The All Nations Kit: New York City FC Unveil New Secondary Kit - New York City FC
- Charlotte FC Reveals New Primary Kit Ahead of 2026 Season - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Reveal Civic Stadium Kit Honoring 100th anniversary of Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Introduce VeloCITY, New Home Kit for the 2026 Season - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Introduces 'Reverb' Primary Jersey for 2026 and 2027 Seasons - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Unveil New 2026 Primary "1776 Kit" - Philadelphia Union
- Major League Soccer Clubs and adidas to Unveil 2026 Jerseys - MLS
- CF Montréal Partners with PROCURE to Unveil New Away Jersey - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Presents 2026 'Decade Kit' - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC Nets Club-Record Fee in Transfer of Jonathan Pérez - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Lukas MacNaughton - St. Louis City SC
- San Diego FC Unveils the 2026 Unprecedented Unity Kit - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Agustín Anello - Philadelphia Union
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Lukas MacNaughton
- St. Louis CITY SC Takes Flight with Boeing Partnership
- Brittany Howard to Take the Stage at St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and St. Louis CITY SC's Eternal: A Tribute to Tina Turner Presented by Purina
- St. Louis CITY SC Continues to Build Sporting Leadership with MLS Experience, Naming Ally Mackay Assistant Sporting Director
- How to Watch STL CITY SC at Coachella Valley Invitational