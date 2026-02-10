St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Lukas MacNaughton

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC has signed center back Lukas MacNaughton through June 30, 2027, with a club option for the 2027-28 season. MacNaughton, 30, brings MLS experience to CITY SC's back line, having made more than 135 professional appearances across club competitions, including 59 in MLS.

MacNaughton joined CITY SC's preseason camp as a trialist and appeared in friendly matches against Red Bull New York, Tampa Rowdies and D.C. United.

"Lukas integrated himself really well with the team both on and off the field during preseason camp," said CITY SC Sporting Director Corey Wray. "He brings valuable MLS experience and has a strong understanding of what we are asking defensively. Adding his skillset and competitiveness gives us important depth at center back as we head into the season."

Born in New York to a Canadian father and an Austrian mother, MacNaughton grew up in Belgium before starting his professional career in 2019 with Pacific FC in the Canadian Premier League. He later joined Toronto FC, making his MLS debut in 2020 before continuing his career in the league with Nashville SC and D.C. United. The defender made 11 appearances for D.C. United during the 2025 MLS season, scoring one goal.

MacNaughton earned his first senior international call-up in 2022 and made his debut for Canada on November 11 in a 1-1 draw against Bahrain. The Canadian speaks five different languages: English, German, French, Spanish and Dutch.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC has signed defender Lukas MacNaughton through June 30, 2027, with a club option for the 2027-28 season.

Lukas MacNaughton

Position: Defender

Birthplace: New York City, New York

Birthday: March 8, 1995 (30)

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 185 lbs

Previous Club: DC United







Major League Soccer Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.