Columbus Crew Acquire Forward Nariman Akhundzada from Qarabağ FK
Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired forward Nariman Akhundzada from Azerbaijan Premier League club Qarabağ FK. Akhundzada joins the Crew as part of Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative and will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. The 21-year-old is under contract through June 2029.
"Nariman brings a different skillset that will add another dimension to our team. His technical abilities, combined with his work rate, will align well with our style of play," said Columbus Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "Despite his young age, Nariman has already gained valuable experience domestically, at European levels and with his national team. We're excited to welcome him to Columbus, and we are looking forward to seeing his development at our Club."
Akhundzada played in 13 Azerbaijan Premier League matches for Qarabağ during the 2025-26 season, scoring three goals. The forward tallied two goals and two assists in six starts during the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds, helping Qarabağ earn a spot in the league phase of the competition, where he went on to register six appearances and one assist this season. Akhundzada totaled 127 appearances for the club, recording 35 goals and 17 assists while helping the Horsemen secure three consecutive league titles and an Azerbaijan Cup.
The Lankaran, Azerbaijan, native joined Qarabağ's academy at nine years old in 2013 and made his professional debut on Oct. 30, 2022, starting a league match against Shamakhi FK at 18.
At the international level, Akhundzada has earned 13 caps (10 starts) with the Azerbaijan Men's National Team. Additionally, Akhundzada made 16 appearances (all starts) across the Under-19 and U-21 levels, scoring three goals.
TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire forward Nariman Akhundzada from Azerbaijan Premier League club Qarabağ FK, announced on Feb. 10, 2026. Akhundzada joins the Crew as part of Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative and will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. His contract with the Crew is guaranteed through June 2029.
Name: Nariman Akhundzada
Position: Forward
Height: 6'1"
Born: April 23, 2004, in Lankaran, Azerbaijan
Citizenship: Azerbaijan
Acquired: Transferred to Columbus Crew on Feb. 10, 2026
Previous Experience: Qarabağ FK (2022-26)
Major League Soccer Stories from February 10, 2026
- FC Cincinnati Win Penultimate Preseason Match against Brooklyn FC, 2-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Dominik Chong Qui Expected to Miss Four-To-Six Weeks - Atlanta United FC
- Real Salt Lake Acquires 25-Year-Old Uruguayan Juan Manuel Sanabria from Liga MX Club Atlético San Luis - Real Salt Lake
- Columbus Crew Acquire Forward Nariman Akhundzada from Qarabağ FK - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Loans Forward Adem Sipić to Bundesliga 2's Eintracht Braunschweig - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Unveils the 2026 Unprecedented Unity Kit - San Diego FC
- Revolution Unveil the New "Independence Day" Kit - New England Revolution
- LAFC Debuts New 2026 Home Kit Ahead of Club's Ninth Season - Los Angeles FC
- The All Nations Kit: New York City FC Unveil New Secondary Kit - New York City FC
- Charlotte FC Reveals New Primary Kit Ahead of 2026 Season - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Reveal Civic Stadium Kit Honoring 100th anniversary of Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Introduce VeloCITY, New Home Kit for the 2026 Season - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Introduces 'Reverb' Primary Jersey for 2026 and 2027 Seasons - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Unveil New 2026 Primary "1776 Kit" - Philadelphia Union
- Major League Soccer Clubs and adidas to Unveil 2026 Jerseys - MLS
- CF Montréal Partners with PROCURE to Unveil New Away Jersey - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Presents 2026 'Decade Kit' - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC Nets Club-Record Fee in Transfer of Jonathan Pérez - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Lukas MacNaughton - St. Louis City SC
- San Diego FC Unveils the 2026 Unprecedented Unity Kit - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Agustín Anello - Philadelphia Union
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Acquire Forward Nariman Akhundzada from Qarabağ FK
- Columbus to Serve as Venue for LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments
- Columbus Crew Acquire Forward Jamal Thiaré from Atlanta United FC
- Columbus Crew Transfer Jacen Russell-Rowe to French Ligue 1 Side Toulouse FC
- Columbus Crew Match at Toronto FC Set for 1 p.m. ET Kickoff on Saturday, March 21