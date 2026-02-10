Columbus Crew Acquire Forward Nariman Akhundzada from Qarabağ FK

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired forward Nariman Akhundzada from Azerbaijan Premier League club Qarabağ FK. Akhundzada joins the Crew as part of Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative and will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. The 21-year-old is under contract through June 2029.

"Nariman brings a different skillset that will add another dimension to our team. His technical abilities, combined with his work rate, will align well with our style of play," said Columbus Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "Despite his young age, Nariman has already gained valuable experience domestically, at European levels and with his national team. We're excited to welcome him to Columbus, and we are looking forward to seeing his development at our Club."

Akhundzada played in 13 Azerbaijan Premier League matches for Qarabağ during the 2025-26 season, scoring three goals. The forward tallied two goals and two assists in six starts during the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds, helping Qarabağ earn a spot in the league phase of the competition, where he went on to register six appearances and one assist this season. Akhundzada totaled 127 appearances for the club, recording 35 goals and 17 assists while helping the Horsemen secure three consecutive league titles and an Azerbaijan Cup.

The Lankaran, Azerbaijan, native joined Qarabağ's academy at nine years old in 2013 and made his professional debut on Oct. 30, 2022, starting a league match against Shamakhi FK at 18.

At the international level, Akhundzada has earned 13 caps (10 starts) with the Azerbaijan Men's National Team. Additionally, Akhundzada made 16 appearances (all starts) across the Under-19 and U-21 levels, scoring three goals.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire forward Nariman Akhundzada from Azerbaijan Premier League club Qarabağ FK, announced on Feb. 10, 2026. Akhundzada joins the Crew as part of Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative and will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. His contract with the Crew is guaranteed through June 2029.

Name: Nariman Akhundzada

Position: Forward

Height: 6'1"

Born: April 23, 2004, in Lankaran, Azerbaijan

Citizenship: Azerbaijan

Acquired: Transferred to Columbus Crew on Feb. 10, 2026

Previous Experience: Qarabağ FK (2022-26)







