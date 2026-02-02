Columbus Crew Transfer Jacen Russell-Rowe to French Ligue 1 Side Toulouse FC

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have reached an agreement to transfer forward Jacen Russell-Rowe to French Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC for an undisclosed fee. The Crew will retain a percentage of future transfer fees for Russell-Rowe.

"We are excited for Jacen as he embarks on this next chapter, and we wish him the best moving forward," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "While this transfer is a testament to Jacen's progress and performance over the years, it also highlights the environment that we have created in Columbus that caters for individual development and creates a pathway for players."

Signed with the First Team on June 29, 2022, Russell-Rowe made 80 regular season appearances (36 starts), registering 16 goals and eight assists. He appeared in seven postseason matches, tallying two goals and one assist. In 2024, he appeared in all seven of the Club's Concacaf Champions Cup matches and scored two goals, including the game-winner of a 2-1 victory over Monterrey in the first leg of the semifinals. He logged four appearances in Leagues Cup play and scored the third goal in a 3-1 victory over LAFC in the final on Aug. 25, 2024.

Russell-Rowe signed with Columbus Crew 2 on March 18, 2022, and captured the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot at the conclusion of the regular season with 21 goals to earn MLS NEXT Pro MVP and Best XI honors. He registered four goals during the postseason, netting a hat trick in the Eastern Conference Semifinal and a penalty kick during the final as Crew 2 were crowned the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Cup champions on Oct. 8, 2022.

The Brompton, Ontario, native possesses eight caps and made his senior national team debut in Canada's 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup opener, entering in the second half of a 4-2 win over Cuba on July 4. He posted his first international goal earlier this year with a header to help Canada to a 1-0 victory over Guatemala in an international friendly on Jan. 17.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew transfer forward Jacen Russell-Rowe to Toulouse FC for an undisclosed fee, announced on Feb. 2, 2026. The Crew will retain a percentage of future transfer fees for Russell-Rowe.







