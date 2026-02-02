Revolution Loan Jack Panayotou to Loudoun United FC

Published on February 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution today loaned Homegrown midfielder Jack Panayotou to USL Championship side Loudoun United FC for the 2026 season.

Panayotou, 21, signed as the 10th Homegrown Player in Revolution history on January 10, 2023 after developing in the Revolution Academy since 2019. In his MLS career, the Cambridge, Mass. native owns 17 appearances, with five starts, along with one goal and one assist in three Leagues Cup matches.

Over the past two seasons, the midfielder has spent time on loan with Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic of the USL Championship, amassing 23 appearances with three goals and six assists. Additionally, Panayotou has played in 28 games with Revolution II, notching 10 goals and five assists.

The Revolution's preseason camp continues in Florida as the team prepares for the 2026 MLS season, which kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Two weeks later, New England returns to Gillette Stadium for its home opener on Saturday, March 7 vs. Houston Dynamo FC (2:30 p.m. ET). Watch every Revolution and MLS match on Apple TV.

