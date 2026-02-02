Red Bull New York Completes Transfer of Mexico International Jorge Ruvalcaba as Designated Player from UNAM Pumas

Published on February 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York have completed the transfer of Mexico International Jorge Ruvalcaba from UNAM Pumas for an undisclosed transfer fee, the club announced today. Ruvalcaba signs a four-and-a-half-year MLS contract through the 2029/30 season with an option for 2030/31. He will occupy New York's third Designated Player roster spot in 2026, but remains TAM eligible for future seasons.

"We are very excited to welcome Jorge to our club," said Head of Sport Julian de Guzman. "He is a dynamic, creative attacker that has shown great potential and a strong work ethic, and we are confident that he will contribute to our success both on and off the field."

Ruvalcaba, 24, has spent the last five years with UNAM Pumas in Liga MX, where he has made 100 appearances and has recorded 16 goals and nine assists. In the 2025 Liga MX Apertura, Ruvalcaba made 15 appearances, where he recorded five goals and three assists. He scored goals against champions Toluca, third place Cruz Azul, and fourth place Club America during the 2025 Liga MX Apertura. The winger signed for Pumas in 2021 and has made his way to being a regular starter for UNAM. He made his debut in a 5-0 win over Toluca, where he scored his first professional goal. In 2023, he went on loan to SL16 FC in the Challenger Pro League, where he made 16 appearances and scored one goal.

"Jorge is a talented, young player that we are very excited to have join our club," said Head Coach Michael Bradley. "We believe he will integrate well into our team and his versatility and pace will give us additional options in the attacking third. We are looking forward to working with him as he looks to integrate and contribute to the success of the team."

Prior to Pumas, Ruvalcaba played collegiately at Cal State Saint Bernardino for the 2020 season, and also played for Ocelot Academy in the United Premier Soccer League

The Rialto, California native has featured for the Mexico National Team. He has made one appearance, where he started and played 60 minutes against Paraguay on November 19, 2025. This was Ruvalcaba's first career senior national team appearance. He has also featured for the Mexico U-21 National Team, where he made four appearances and scored one goal, which came in a 2-0 win over Indonesia in the 2022 Maurice Revello Tournament.

TRANSACTION: Red Bull New York have completed the transfer of Mexico International Jorge Ruvalcaba from UNAM Pumas for an undisclosed fee and have signed him to a four-and-a-half year MLS contract through the 2029/30 season with an option for 2030/31 as a Designated Player on February 2, 2026.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.