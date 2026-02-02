Columbus Crew Acquire Forward Jamal Thiaré from Atlanta United FC

Published on February 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus - The Columbus Crew have acquired Forward Jamal Thiaré from Atlanta United FC in exchange for $200,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money and up to $100,000 in conditional 2027 GAM. The Senegalese striker is under contract for the 2026 MLS season.

"Jamal is an experienced striker who brings a different profile to our squad," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "He is another asset that will elevate our team as we push towards the start of the season, and we look forward to welcoming Jamal to Columbus."

Thiaré joined Atlanta in August 2023 and has scored 11 goals in 2,188 minutes (0.45 goals/90 minutes) across 57 regular season appearances. He also netted two goals in eight postseason matches for the Five Stripes from 2023-25.

Born in Kaolack, Senegal, Thiaré began his professional career in Belgium when he signed with Sporting Charleroi in May 2013. He appeared in 15 Jupiler Pro League matches before being loaned to U.S. Avranches in France for the 2014-15 campaign. He permanently moved to Avranches in 2015 and captured the Championnat National League Golden Boot during the 2017-18 season with 14 goals in 29 matches.

The forward then joined La Havre AC in Ligue 2, scoring nine goals and adding three assists during his first season with the side. In 2022-23, Thiaré posted four goals and five assists, helping Le Havre capture the Ligue 2 title and earn promotion to Ligue 1. Thiaré registered a combined 31 goals and 18 assists in 129 matches for Le Havre prior to competing in MLS.

Transaction: Columbus Crew acquire Jamal Thiaré from Atlanta United FC in exchange for $200,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money and up to $100,000 in conditional 2027 GAM, announced on Feb. 2, 2026.

JAMAL THIARE

Position: Forward

Height: 6'

Weight: 154 lbs.

Birthdate: March 31, 1993

Age: 32

Birthplace: Kaolack, Senegal

Last club: Atlanta United FC

How acquired: Via trade with Atlanta United on Feb. 2, 2026







