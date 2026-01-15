Columbus Crew Match at Toronto FC Set for 1 p.m. ET Kickoff on Saturday, March 21
Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - Major League Soccer announced today that the Columbus Crew's road match against Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday, March 21 will kick off at 1 p.m. ET [Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM, iHeartRadio app (English) and La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].
As Columbus continues its preparation for the 2026 campaign, Crew Season Ticket Memberships for 2026 are currently available, highlighted by guaranteed access to all Black & Gold home matches at the best full-season prices; a complimentary Apple TV subscription; exclusive member-only events; a discount at the Crew Shop; presale opportunities for events at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, Historic Crew Stadium and Huntington Bank Field; and more. Fans interested in more information on Season Ticket Memberships are encouraged to email seasontickets@columbuscrew.com or visit www.columbuscrew.com/tickets/memberships.
The first club in MLS history, the Crew open their 31st season with back-to-back Western Conference road matches at Portland (Saturday, Feb. 21, 10:30 p.m. ET) and Sporting Kansas City (Saturday, Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m. ET) before hosting Chicago Fire FC for the home opener at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. Fans can secure single-match tickets to the Crew-Fire matchup via www.columbuscrew.com/tickets.
