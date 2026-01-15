Match Time Confirmed: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City on October 31

Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Kick-off for Charlotte FC's home match against Orlando City SC at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, October 31, has been confirmed. The match, initially scheduled for a TBD time, is now set to get underway at 1 p.m. ET and will air on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.