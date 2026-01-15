Match Time Confirmed: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City on October 31
Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Kick-off for Charlotte FC's home match against Orlando City SC at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, October 31, has been confirmed. The match, initially scheduled for a TBD time, is now set to get underway at 1 p.m. ET and will air on Apple TV.
Check out the Charlotte FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from January 15, 2026
- Inter Miami CF Academy Product Benjamin Cremaschi Voted 2025 U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year - Inter Miami CF
- Match Time Changed: Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF on May 9 - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Match at Toronto FC Set for 1 p.m. ET Kickoff on Saturday, March 21 - Columbus Crew SC
- Match Time Confirmed: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City on October 31 - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces New Kickoff Times for Matches vs. Montréal and Colorado - Chicago Fire FC
- Kickoff Times Set for Colorado Rapids Matches against Chicago Fire FC and Toronto FC - Colorado Rapids
- Whitecaps FC Sign Free Agent Midfielder Oliver Larraz - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati Loan Goalkeeper Paul Walters to Irish Side Bohemian FC - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Re-Sign Forward Emmanuel Boateng - San Diego FC
- FC Dallas Signs Homegrown Nolan Norris to Contract Extension - FC Dallas
- Columbus Crew, ScottsMiracle-Gro Field to Host 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup on June 26 - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Bryan Ramirez from LDU Quito - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Signs Free Agent Forward Calvin Harris - Sporting Kansas City
- Charlotte FC Acquires Austrian Left Back David Schnegg Via Waivers - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC at CF Montréal October 24 Match Time Announced - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Match Time Confirmed: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City on October 31
- Charlotte FC Acquires Austrian Left Back David Schnegg Via Waivers
- Charlotte FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Thompson Child and Family Focus
- Charlotte FC Sends Nikola Petkovic on Season-Long Loan to Seattle Sounders FC
- Charlotte FC Acquires Spanish Midfielder Pep Biel from Olympiacos on a Permanent Transfer