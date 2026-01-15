Whitecaps FC Sign Free Agent Midfielder Oliver Larraz

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Thursday that the club has signed midfielder Oliver Larraz, via free agency, to a contract through June 2027, with a club option for the 2027-28 Major League Soccer season. Larraz will officially join the MLS roster pending medical and receipt of his international transfer certificate.

"We are pleased to welcome Oliver to Vancouver," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "We are very familiar with Oliver, and we believe he has the potential for growth within our system. We're looking forward to helping him take the next step in his career."

Whitecaps FC midfielder Oliver Larraz

87 appearances, three goals, and four assists with Colorado Rapids

Eight goals, eight assists with Colorado Rapids 2 during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season

Helped Colorado reach the semifinals of Leagues Cup 2024

12 appearances on loan with San Diego Loyal in 2021 "I'm very excited to be joining Vancouver," said Larraz. "I'm looking forward to meeting my new teammates, coaches, and staff. I can't wait to play in front of the fans at BC Place and help contribute to the club's winning culture."

Larraz, 24, arrives in Vancouver after spending the past five years as a member of fellow Western Conference side Colorado Rapids. The midfielder came through the Rapids academy system and was signed as a Homegrown player in March 2021. Larraz went on to make 60 starts and 87 appearances for the Rapids across all competitions, while tallying three goals and four assists. Most recently, Larraz led the team in appearances during the 2025 season with 38 across all competitions and started 29 matches.

Larraz also spent time with Colorado Rapids 2 during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season. The native of Denver, Colorado registered eight goals and eight assists in 27 starts and 29 appearances en route to helping the team reach the Western Conference Final.

During the 2021 season, Larraz went on loan to then-USL Championship side San Diego Loyal, where he started nine of his 12 appearances across all competitions, recording one goal, as well as one assist.

Larraz first joined the Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club during the 2009-10 season before joining the Colorado Rapids Academy in 2014 and was named the Colorado Rapids Academy Player of the Year in 2015.

In addition to his time with the Rapids, Larraz played for German club Duisburg in the U-19 Bundesliga West, making four appearances in 2019. Larraz was also a member of the FC Barcelona Arizona Residency Academy in January and February 2020 and spent time with Real Colorado in 2017.

TRANSACTION: On January 15, 2026, Whitecaps FC sign midfielder Oliver Larraz, via free agency, to a contract through June 2027, with a club option for the 2027-28 Major League Soccer season.

Oliver Larraz

Pronunciation: lah-RAZ

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-11

Weight: 160 pounds

Date of Birth: September 16, 2001 in Denver, Colorado

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Citizenship: United States

Status: Domestic

Previous Clubs: Colorado Rapids (2021-25), Colorado Rapids 2 (2023 - on loan), San Diego Loyal (2021 - on loan)

Youth Clubs: Colorado Rapids Academy, Duisburg, FC Barcelona Arizona Residency Academy

Instagram: @oli.larraz







