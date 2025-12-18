Whitecaps FC Acquire General Allocation Money, MLS SuperDraft Pick from Austin FC in Exchange for Jayden Nelson

December 18, 2025

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Thursday that the club has acquired $1,250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) - $700,000 in 2026 GAM and $550,000 in 2027 GAM - as well as Austin FC's natural first round pick, 17th overall, in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for winger Jayden Nelson. Whitecaps FC will retain a percentage of future transfer fees.

"First and foremost, we are extremely grateful to Jayden for his time at the club. He played a key role in our historic season, and we wish him every success in the next chapter of his career," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "This move ultimately benefits all parties. It gives Jayden an excellent opportunity to earn regular minutes and continue pursuing his dream of playing a World Cup on home soil. From our club's perspective, we have several quality players in similar positions, and the allocation money acquired will be reinvested to further strengthen our squad as we continue pushing toward new heights in 2026."

Nelson originally joined Whitecaps FC via transfer from Norwegian side Rosenborg in January earlier this year. The 23-year-old Canadian international started 23 of his 40 appearances across all competitions in 2025, tallying three goals as well as 12 assists.

TRANSACTION: On December 18, 2025, Vancouver Whitecaps FC acquire $1,250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) - $700,000 in 2026 GAM and $550,000 in 2027 GAM - as well as Austin FC's natural first round pick, 17th overall, in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for winger Jayden Nelson.







