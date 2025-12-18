Sporting KC Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City selected four players from this year's MLS College Showcase in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft on Thursday, picking midfielder Kwaku Agyabeng from Clemson University with the fourth overall pick in the first round, defender Nikos Clarke-Tosczak from the University of Portland with the 19th overall pick in the first round, forward Sadam Masereka from the University of Maryland with the 34th overall pick in the second round and forward Blake D'Agostino from California Baptist University with the 64th overall pick in the third round.

Sporting KC also traded $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money and the 44th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft to Colorado as part of a draft-day trade that saw SKC secure the 19th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from the Rapids.

"The SuperDraft is always an exciting day, and it's a special moment for these players and their families who have worked really hard to earn this opportunity," Sporting Kansas City President of Soccer Operations and General Manager David Lee said. " We are delighted that we had the chance to draft Kwaku, Nikos, Sadam and Blake. As much as this is a momentous day and one of great celebration, this is the next step in their journeys and the next phase will begin in preseason in 2026 and it will be our job to support them in maximizing their potential in the years ahead."

Agyabeng, one of four players in this year's draft class to sign Generation adidas contracts with MLS, is added to Sporting Kansas City's supplemental roster after making 16 appearances for Clemson in his freshman season this fall as the Tigers reached the NCAA tournament. The Ghana native earned ACC All-Freshman Team and Third Team All-ACC honors in addition to being named the No. 6 player on TopDrawerSoccer.com's Top 100 Freshmen list. Prior to college, Agyabeng led Cedar Stars Academy Bergen to two national titles and a spot in the MLS NEXT Cup U-19's final in 2025. In addition, Agyabeng won two state titles and garnered first team all-state recognition while attending high school powerhouse St. Benedict's Prep in New Jersey.

"Kwaku had a standout season as a freshman at Clemson," Lee said. "He's a left-footed central midfielder with excellent technical ability and game understanding with good mobility and his performances and potential earned him a contract as a member of the Generation adidas class this year. Kwaku is originally from Ghana and played for Cedar Stars Bergen, which is one of the top MLS NEXT academies, before attending Clemson. He is someone that we followed closely during the college season and we are delighted that he was available with our first pick. We believe he has a bright future with a lot of potential and we are excited to start working with him in January."

Clarke-Tosczak led the University of Portland in minutes played as a junior this fall as the Pilots reached the NCAA tournament quarterfinals. The left back contributed four assists and earned All-West Coast Conference Honorable Mention accolades after helping guide a defense that allowed just 12 goals - sixth fewest in NCAA Division I. The 21-year-old previously played two seasons collegiately at Rhode Island, where he had four assists for the Rams as a freshman (2023) and sophomore (2024), and also played with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy (2020-2023), FC Lugano (2019-2020) and the Edmonton West Warriors (2017-2019) as a youth.

Masereka is coming off a pair of productive seasons at Maryland where he tallied 13 goals and seven assists in 39 matches, including nine goals and five assists during a senior season in 2025 that ended in a second straight NCAA tournament appearance after winning the Big Ten title. The 21-year-old received United Soccer Coaches All-North Region First Team and All-Big Ten First Team honors and he previously played for Lindsey Wilson College in the NAIA, recording 22 goals and seven assists across two seasons in which he won Mid-South Conference titles and earned First Team All-American honors. Masereka, who moved to the United States after being recruited by Lindsey Wilson College, previously represented his native Uganda at the Under-20 and Under-23 levels.

D'Agostino spent two years at Cal Baptist, scoring 15 goals and adding two assists in 31 games as a freshman and sophomore. After earning WAC All-Freshman and WAC All-Tournament honors in his first season, D'Agostino led the team with 10 goals as a sophomore to help the Lancers win the program's first regular season WAC Championship. He was named to the All-WAC First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region First Team in 2025. The Colorado native represented Real Colorado as a youth player in MLS NEXT.

Sporting KC will begin the club's preseason, presented by Saint Luke's, on Jan. 10 when players report to Kansas City for entrance physicals. The team will then travel to Palm Beach, Fla., from Jan. 11-31 before concluding preseason in Palm Springs, Calif., from Feb. 3-14 as participants in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational. The 2026 MLS regular season begins on Feb. 21 when Sporting visits the San Jose Earthquakes in advance of the club's highly anticipated home opener on Feb. 28 against Columbus.

Season tickets for Sporting's 2026 campaign - including the Sporting U Pass for college students and Kids Chant Free option for families - are available and feature exclusive benefits, including an Apple TV subscription and complimentary away match tickets. Sporting KC has also launched the Blue Hell Pack - featuring tickets to the home opener as well as home match-ups with St. Louis on Aug. 19 and LAFC on Sept. 12 - along with single-game tickets for the team's first seven home games of the year.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) acquires midfielder Kwaku Agyabeng with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft as a Generation adidas player under contract through the 2027-28 season with club options for the 2028-29, 2029-30 and 2030-31 seasons.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) acquires the 19th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for the 44th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft and $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money.

VITALS

Kwaku Agyabeng (KWAH-koo AH-jee-BANG)

Position: Midfielder

Born: June 27, 2006 (19 years old)

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 155 lbs.

College: Clemson University

Hometown: Kumasi, Ghana

Birthplace: Central Region, Ghana

Citizenship: Ghana

Instagram: @kwaku_agyabeng

Nikos Clarke-Tosczak (KNEE-kos CLARK TOE-zack)

Position: Defender

Born: May 2, 2004 (21 years old)

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 165 lbs.

College: University of Portland

Hometown: Edmonton, Canada

Birthplace: Edmonton, Canada

Citizenship: Canada

Instagram: @nikos_clarketosczak

Sadam Masereka (MASS-uh-ray-KAH)

Position: Forward

Born: September 9, 2004 (21 years old)

Height: 5-9

Weight: 150 lbs.

College: University of Maryland

Hometown: Kampala, Uganda

Citizenship: Uganda

Instagram: @xadammasereka

Blake D'Agostino (DEE-aw-guh-stee-no)

Position: Forward

Born: November 25, 2005 (20 years old)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 lbs.

College: California Baptist University

Hometown: Greenwood Village, CO

Birthplace: Lone Tree, CO

Citizenship: USA

Instagram: @blakedagostino







Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.