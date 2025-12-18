FC Dallas Acquires Red Bull New York's No. 12 Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today it acquired Red Bull New York's No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. In exchange, Dallas sent $100,000 in General Allocation Money ($50,000 in 2026 GAM, $50,000 in 2027 GAM) and the club's 2026 SuperDraft 21st overall pick.
FC Dallas holds three first-round picks (No. 3, 12, and 16) and one third-round pick (No. 66 overall) in the SuperDraft, which takes place Thursday, Dec. 18.
