FC Dallas Acquires Red Bull New York's No. 12 Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today it acquired Red Bull New York's No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. In exchange, Dallas sent $100,000 in General Allocation Money ($50,000 in 2026 GAM, $50,000 in 2027 GAM) and the club's 2026 SuperDraft 21st overall pick.

FC Dallas holds three first-round picks (No. 3, 12, and 16) and one third-round pick (No. 66 overall) in the SuperDraft, which takes place Thursday, Dec. 18.

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas acquired Red Bull New York's No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. In exchange, Dallas sent $100,000 in General Allocation Money ($50,000 in 2026 GAM, $50,000 in 2027 GAM) and its 2026 SuperDraft 21st overall pick.







