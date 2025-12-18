Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC today selected three players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.
The Crown stuck with its three natural selections, coming in at pick 22 in each round. CLTFC kicked things off selecting four-year midfielder/defender Will Cleary from Stanford University before further strengthening the backline by selecting Luke Adams out of the University of Tulsa. The Club rounded out its draft by taking goalkeeper Jahiem Wickham from the University of Central Florida.
For more information on Charlotte FC's draft picks, see below:
Name: Will Cleary
College: Stanford University
Selection: Round 1, Pick 22 (#22 Overall)
Position: Midfielder/Defender
Height: 6'2"
Hometown: Windsor, Connecticut
Bio: Cleary served as Stanford's senior captain in 2025, leading one of the nation's strongest backlines to its fourth consecutive appearance in the third round of the NCAA tournament. The Windsor, Connecticut native made 79 career appearances with the Cardinal, 66 starts, tallying six goals and nine assists across 6,119 minutes. Prior to Stanford, Cleary competed for The Loomis Chaffee School and won the NEPL East Division Championship in 2021 before making the cross-country move for his collegiate career.
Name: Luke Adams
College: University of Tulsa
Selection: Round 2, Pick 22 (#52 Overall)
Position: Defender
Height: 6'4"
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Bio: Adams played two seasons for Tulsa and in 2025 became the fourth player in program history to earn American Conference Defensive Player of the Year after leading the backline to five shutouts and limiting opponents to just 18 goals. The McKinney, Texas native played and started in 28 matches across 2024 and 2025, recording one goal through 2,422 minutes. Prior to his collegiate career, Adams played for FC Dallas' ECNL squad for one year and was a three-year letterwinner at McKinney North High School.
Name: Jahiem Wickham
College: University of Central Florida
Selection: Round 3, Pick 22 (#82 Overall)
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6'4"
Hometown: Brampton, Ontario, Canada
Bio: Wickham's lone season with the Bulls saw him pick up American Conference Co-Goalkeeper of the Year honors after leading the conference with 54 saves across 16 matches. The Canadian keeper previously spent three seasons at Syracuse University, serving as the squad's backup during the 2022 College Cup winning run before going on to appear in 14 matches during the 2023 campaign where he finished with a 6W-3L-5D record. Prior to his time in the States, Wickham competed at the Academy level with Toronto FC, as well as earning call ups to Trinidad and Tobago's youth squads, including the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship.
